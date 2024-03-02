Iconic Salty Dog Bistro to Relocate in St Aubin, Aiming for New Heights in Hospitality

After more than 25 years of serving up culinary delights in St Aubin, the Salty Dog is embarking on a new journey, moving just 200 meters from its original home to a site with a rich hospitality history. Natalie Parkin Duffy, the visionary behind this beloved institution, is at the forefront of this exciting transition, aiming to reopen doors by the end of April 2024. The move not only signifies a new chapter for the Salty Dog but also highlights the restaurant's commitment to enhancing the dining experience in St Aubin.

Advertisment

A New Home With Historic Charm

The new location, a stone's throw from the heart of St Aubin, is no stranger to the hospitality scene, having hosted establishments such as the Blue Fish, Cheffins, Shinzo, and Trésor. The Salty Dog's relocation to this spot is more than just a change of address; it's an opportunity to breathe new life into a place that has been a cornerstone of the local dining scene. With the acquisition finalized at the start of 2024, efforts to refurbish the building and its surroundings are in full swing, driven by a vision to restore its former glory and create a more accessible and welcoming space for patrons and the village community.

Expanding Horizons

Advertisment

In a bid to cater to a broader audience, the Salty Dog plans to extend its opening hours, introducing breakfast and morning coffee services in addition to its traditional lunch and dinner offerings. This expansion is not just about serving more meals; it's about becoming a seven-day-a-week hub of activity and hospitality during the bustling summer months. The anticipated increase in customer footfall is also expected to create more job opportunities, contributing positively to the local economy and the hospitality sector. The strategic location, nestled among other successful businesses and convenient amenities, positions the Salty Dog to complement and enhance the vibrant village life in St Aubin.

Community and Continuity

The Salty Dog's journey is a testament to the enduring appeal of quality dining and the importance of community in the hospitality industry. The restaurant has not only cultivated a loyal customer base over the years but has also become a generational favorite, with patrons who visited as children now returning with families of their own. This move, while marking a significant change, is rooted in a desire to continue this legacy of community engagement and culinary excellence. As the licensing application progresses, with a hopeful nod from the Licensing Assembly on March 21, the Salty Dog stands on the brink of an exciting new chapter, poised to welcome old friends and new faces alike.

As the Salty Dog prepares to set sail to its new location, the anticipation among the St Aubin community and beyond is palpable. This move is more than a relocation; it's a reaffirmation of the Salty Dog's place in the heart of Jersey's dining scene and its commitment to evolving while preserving the essence that has made it a beloved dining destination for over a quarter of a century. The future looks bright for the Salty Dog, as it continues to serve up not just meals, but memories, in its new home.