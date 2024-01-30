Iconic Galashiels Pub, The Woodcutter, Hits the Market

The Woodcutter, a renowned pub in Galashiels, is officially on the market for interested buyers. With an asking price around £150,000 for the freehold interest, the establishment offers a potentially lucrative opportunity for new operators to build upon its well-established reputation.

Traditional Charm Meets Modern Amenities

Located within a bustling local shopping area on the outskirts of the town, The Woodcutter prides itself on a delicate blend of traditional allure and contemporary conveniences. The property houses a spacious lounge bar and function room, characterized by a unique split-level floor design. Accompanying this is a large public bar, providing ample space for patrons to unwind.

A Fully-Equipped Commercial Enterprise

Beyond its inviting ambience, The Woodcutter also comes with a fully fitted commercial kitchen, ready for immediate operation. This feature sets the stage for the new owner to continue the pub's culinary legacy, potentially even introducing new gastronomical delights to its menu.

A Golden Opportunity Amidst Active Market

The sale of The Woodcutter is viewed as a significant chance for an aspiring entrepreneur or an experienced operator to continue and enhance the business's longstanding reputation within the community. This opportunity comes as part of a wider real estate market trend, which includes the sale of other landmark properties and hotels throughout Scotland.