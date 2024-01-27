IAS Officer's Facebook Post Sparks Controversy: Reflections on the Erosion of Secular Values

A senior officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Manisha Patankar Mhaiskar, has ignited a firestorm following a Facebook post, in which she nostalgically recalls celebrating the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992. Mhaiskar, who currently serves as an additional chief secretary in Maharashtra, described a 'secret' gathering with fellow probationers hailing from 'small town India,' a stark contrast to the 'Lutyen's Delhi types' who didn't echo their sentiments.

Revisiting the Past

In her social media post, Mhaiskar recounted distributing sweets and relishing kesar pedas to mark the controversial event while she was still in probation. Though reprimanded at the time, the incident didn't hamper her ascent within the civil services, now evident in the high-rank she holds.

Unsettling Revelations

The incident has raised eyebrows, primarily due to Mhaiskar's public endorsement of an event that has been deemed criminal by the Supreme Court, suggesting a blatant disregard for the secular ethos she pledged to uphold in her constitutional oath. Her bold public display of these sentiments hints at an underlying confidence that she is immune to any repercussions, possibly buoyed by the current political atmosphere.

Erosion of Secular Values

This disturbing revelation is not an isolated incident. It highlights a more significant issue of the gradual erosion of secular and apolitical values within the Indian civil service. An increasing number of officers seem to align with majoritarian and religious ideologies, potentially undermining the public's trust in a neutral and impartial civil service – a cornerstone of democratic governance.

As this trend continues, it could pose a serious threat to the very fabric of India's democratic structure, eroding the established trust in the impartiality and neutrality of the civil services. The public will be left to wonder: Can they still trust their civil servants to uphold the constitutional values they swore to protect?