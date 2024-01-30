iAM Smart App Services to Temporarily Suspend for System Upgrade

In a recent announcement, the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer has stated that the mobile app services of iAM Smart will experience a temporary suspension for a system upgrade. The downtime will begin at 11pm on February 2nd and is estimated to conclude by 7am on February 3rd.

Enhancing Digital Services

The primary objective of this system upgrade is to incorporate new functions into the digital services platform, thereby enhancing its capabilities. iAM Smart is a one-stop personalised digital services platform, and this upgrade is expected to significantly streamline and improve the user experience.

Advisory for iAM Smart Users

During the system upgrade period, the app services will be inaccessible. In light of this, the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer has advised users to plan their online activities in advance. If there are necessary services that users need to access during the downtime, they are encouraged to opt for alternative methods. These may include using the websites or mobile applications of the relevant government departments or organisations.

Resumption of Services

The services are expected to resume normal function by 7am on February 3rd, post the system upgrade. Users can then continue to avail themselves of the enhanced features and improved user experience offered by the updated iAM Smart app.