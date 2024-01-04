en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

IAG Places Catastrophe Reinsurance Program for 2024, Updates on Natural Peril Events

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
IAG Places Catastrophe Reinsurance Program for 2024, Updates on Natural Peril Events

Insurance Australia Group (IAG) has successfully established its catastrophe reinsurance program for the year 2024, concurrently providing updates on the fallout of natural calamities during December 2023. The 2024 reinsurance scheme includes a primary catastrophe cover for two events up to $10.5 billion, with a $500 million attachment. It also features a drop-down cover that reduces IAG’s retention to $236 million for the initial two events, along with additional provisions for the third and fourth occurrences.

Comprehensive Coverage and Financially Sound Strategy

The program reflects IAG’s comprehensive quota share arrangements across all accounts and complies with the company’s financial guidance. It incorporates a further drop-down cover of A$150 million, reducing the retention on the first two events to A$236 million. Additionally, there’s a drop-down cover for a New Zealand specific second event of A$100 million, excess of A$250 million.

Natural Perils in December 2023 and IAG’s Response

In December 2023, IAG received approximately 17,000 claims as a result of natural perils, including the aftermath of ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper and severe Christmas storms. IAG’s brands, namely NRMA Insurance, CGU, and WFI, are actively assisting affected customers, prioritizing safety and emergency repairs. The cost evaluation of these claims is ongoing. However, the natural perils costs are currently tracking below the company’s allowance.

Insights from Catastrophe Models

Catastrophe models play a crucial role in providing insights for underwriters and risk managers about pricing re/insurance and managing accumulation risk. Catastrophe bonds (cat bonds) have now reached a global deployment of $41 billion, as reported by Swiss Re. Insured losses from severe thunderstorms have escalated by nearly 90% compared to the five-year average, indicating a potential increase in the severity of future events.

IAG is set to release its HY24 financial results on February 16, 2024, providing further insights into the company’s fiscal performance and the impact of its reinsurance program.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 second ago
California Legislative Session Interrupted by Protesters Demanding Cease-fire
On Wednesday, the first day of California’s legislative session was abruptly brought to a halt by hundreds of protesters demanding an immediate cease-fire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The demonstrators, donned in black t-shirts and vocalizing chants of ‘Let Gaza live’ and ‘Cease-fire now,’ led the state Assembly to adjourn shortly after it convened. The
California Legislative Session Interrupted by Protesters Demanding Cease-fire
A Fortnight of Community Engagement: Murfreesboro's Event Lineup (Jan 4-16, 2024)
4 mins ago
A Fortnight of Community Engagement: Murfreesboro's Event Lineup (Jan 4-16, 2024)
Priscilla Presley's Iconic Heart Necklace Inspires Latest Fashion Trend
10 mins ago
Priscilla Presley's Iconic Heart Necklace Inspires Latest Fashion Trend
Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Poised for Significant Growth
3 seconds ago
Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Poised for Significant Growth
Maritime Security Key for Thailand Amid Intensifying Geopolitics, Says Japanese Diplomat
6 seconds ago
Maritime Security Key for Thailand Amid Intensifying Geopolitics, Says Japanese Diplomat
Knorr's 'Share The Good' Campaign: A Tribute to Nigeria's Public Servants
9 seconds ago
Knorr's 'Share The Good' Campaign: A Tribute to Nigeria's Public Servants
Latest Headlines
World News
Jarrett Stidham Gears Up for Showdown Against Former Team in Week 18
19 seconds
Jarrett Stidham Gears Up for Showdown Against Former Team in Week 18
Jeffrey Bassa Returns to Oregon Ducks, Bolsters Defense for 2024 Season
21 seconds
Jeffrey Bassa Returns to Oregon Ducks, Bolsters Defense for 2024 Season
ANNIKA Foundation and Babygrande Golf Join Forces to Empower Women's Golf
41 seconds
ANNIKA Foundation and Babygrande Golf Join Forces to Empower Women's Golf
Ascend Vision Partners Joins Forces with Bay Area Retina Consultants to Enhance Eye Care Services
48 seconds
Ascend Vision Partners Joins Forces with Bay Area Retina Consultants to Enhance Eye Care Services
Dallas Cowboys Announce Pro Bowl Starters: A Testament to Individual Achievements and Team Strength
49 seconds
Dallas Cowboys Announce Pro Bowl Starters: A Testament to Individual Achievements and Team Strength
Austin Ekeler Nears Possible Last Game with Chargers: A Season of Struggles
51 seconds
Austin Ekeler Nears Possible Last Game with Chargers: A Season of Struggles
Minnesota Vikings' Danielle Hunter and Andrew DePaola to Start at 2024 Pro Bowl Games
55 seconds
Minnesota Vikings' Danielle Hunter and Andrew DePaola to Start at 2024 Pro Bowl Games
MLW 'Kings of Colosseum' Event: Championship Bouts, Off-ring Endeavors, and a Look into Wrestling's Past
2 mins
MLW 'Kings of Colosseum' Event: Championship Bouts, Off-ring Endeavors, and a Look into Wrestling's Past
Trump's Businesses Received $8 Million from Foreign Governments, Report Shows
2 mins
Trump's Businesses Received $8 Million from Foreign Governments, Report Shows
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app