IAG Places Catastrophe Reinsurance Program for 2024, Updates on Natural Peril Events

Insurance Australia Group (IAG) has successfully established its catastrophe reinsurance program for the year 2024, concurrently providing updates on the fallout of natural calamities during December 2023. The 2024 reinsurance scheme includes a primary catastrophe cover for two events up to $10.5 billion, with a $500 million attachment. It also features a drop-down cover that reduces IAG’s retention to $236 million for the initial two events, along with additional provisions for the third and fourth occurrences.

Comprehensive Coverage and Financially Sound Strategy

The program reflects IAG’s comprehensive quota share arrangements across all accounts and complies with the company’s financial guidance. It incorporates a further drop-down cover of A$150 million, reducing the retention on the first two events to A$236 million. Additionally, there’s a drop-down cover for a New Zealand specific second event of A$100 million, excess of A$250 million.

Natural Perils in December 2023 and IAG’s Response

In December 2023, IAG received approximately 17,000 claims as a result of natural perils, including the aftermath of ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper and severe Christmas storms. IAG’s brands, namely NRMA Insurance, CGU, and WFI, are actively assisting affected customers, prioritizing safety and emergency repairs. The cost evaluation of these claims is ongoing. However, the natural perils costs are currently tracking below the company’s allowance.

Insights from Catastrophe Models

Catastrophe models play a crucial role in providing insights for underwriters and risk managers about pricing re/insurance and managing accumulation risk. Catastrophe bonds (cat bonds) have now reached a global deployment of $41 billion, as reported by Swiss Re. Insured losses from severe thunderstorms have escalated by nearly 90% compared to the five-year average, indicating a potential increase in the severity of future events.

IAG is set to release its HY24 financial results on February 16, 2024, providing further insights into the company’s fiscal performance and the impact of its reinsurance program.