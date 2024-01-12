en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Hyper Offers 30% Off on Top Tech Accessories: A Boon for Tech Enthusiasts

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:24 pm EST
Hyper Offers 30% Off on Top Tech Accessories: A Boon for Tech Enthusiasts

In a move that is sure to delight tech enthusiasts and value-seekers alike, Hyper, a vanguard in the tech accessory industry, has announced a hefty 30% discount on an array of its flagship products. Catering to a wide spectrum of devices including Windows PCs, Mac laptops, and phones, the company’s offerings span from power solutions to connectivity enablers.

HyperJuice: A Powerhouse in Your Pocket

Among the products highlighted in this discount wave is the HyperJuice magnetic wireless battery pack. Engineered specifically for compatibility with iPhone 12 and newer models, this sleek accessory stands out with a robust 5,000mAh battery at its core. An integrated LED level indicator keeps users apprised of the charging status, while the support for USB-C quick charging ensures minimal downtime. Ordinarily retailing at $50, the HyperJuice battery pack, with the applied discount, becomes an irresistible steal at just $35.

HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Power Hub: Powering Connectivity

Another gem in the discounted lineup is the HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Power Hub. This high-powered hub is an embodiment of connectivity and power, equipped with four Thunderbolt ports and a built-in GaN charger. Whether the need is to power multiple devices simultaneously or enhance connectivity, this hub is an absolute powerhouse. Originally priced at $300, the application of the 30% discount, using the code WINTER30, brings it down to a more affordable $210.

More Than Just Power and Connectivity

The sale extends beyond power solutions and connectivity hubs, covering a broad range of phone accessories that cater to various user needs. Furthermore, the announcement subtly nudges customers towards considering an upgrade of their phones by pointing to a list of the best phone deals currently available. This move hints at Hyper’s holistic approach to consumer experience, not merely confining itself to accessory offerings but also facilitating informed decision-making for larger tech investments.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
19 mins ago
Hanes for Good(TM) Amplifies Support for Unhoused through Super Soul Parties
Hanes for Good(TM), the charity division of globally recognized apparel brand HanesBrands, has extended its alliance with Super Soul Party, a nonprofit established by Meir Kay with the noble aim of assisting the unhoused. The crux of this relationship is the annual Super Soul Parties, which repurpose the massive Super Bowl celebrations as opportunities to
Hanes for Good(TM) Amplifies Support for Unhoused through Super Soul Parties
FOCUS Greater Syracuse to Host Community Forum: A Step Towards Collaborative Decision-Making
48 mins ago
FOCUS Greater Syracuse to Host Community Forum: A Step Towards Collaborative Decision-Making
Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Joins Peacock's Streaming Lineup
53 mins ago
Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Joins Peacock's Streaming Lineup
Houthi Rebels Close Major Trade Route: A Potential Trigger for Severe Global Price Increases
35 mins ago
Houthi Rebels Close Major Trade Route: A Potential Trigger for Severe Global Price Increases
The Battle Against Graffiti: A Community's Resolve in Portobello
35 mins ago
The Battle Against Graffiti: A Community's Resolve in Portobello
IOTA Foundation's Q4 Report Showcases Significant Advancements in Blockchain Technology
39 mins ago
IOTA Foundation's Q4 Report Showcases Significant Advancements in Blockchain Technology
Latest Headlines
World News
ESPN Apologies for Emmy Awards Scam
7 seconds
ESPN Apologies for Emmy Awards Scam
Proactive Healthcare Management: Lagos State's Shield Against Social Media Criticism
50 seconds
Proactive Healthcare Management: Lagos State's Shield Against Social Media Criticism
Venezuela's Chavista Majority Initiates Probe into Former Deputies and Allies
2 mins
Venezuela's Chavista Majority Initiates Probe into Former Deputies and Allies
MindLink Air: A Quantum Leap in Cognitive Wearable Technology
2 mins
MindLink Air: A Quantum Leap in Cognitive Wearable Technology
IRS Recovers $360 Million More in Overdue Taxes from Millionaires
5 mins
IRS Recovers $360 Million More in Overdue Taxes from Millionaires
Wyoming Chronicles: Historic Restoration, Touching Tributes, and Outdoor Recognition
6 mins
Wyoming Chronicles: Historic Restoration, Touching Tributes, and Outdoor Recognition
IRS Collects $360M in Overdue Taxes from Delinquent Millionaires amid Modernization Efforts
7 mins
IRS Collects $360M in Overdue Taxes from Delinquent Millionaires amid Modernization Efforts
High School Sports Roundup: Opelika, Lee-Scott Academy, and Auburn High School in Spotlight
9 mins
High School Sports Roundup: Opelika, Lee-Scott Academy, and Auburn High School in Spotlight
Airline Incident and Horse Racing Controversies Stir Concerns and Admiration
10 mins
Airline Incident and Horse Racing Controversies Stir Concerns and Admiration
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app