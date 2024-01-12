Hyper Offers 30% Off on Top Tech Accessories: A Boon for Tech Enthusiasts

In a move that is sure to delight tech enthusiasts and value-seekers alike, Hyper, a vanguard in the tech accessory industry, has announced a hefty 30% discount on an array of its flagship products. Catering to a wide spectrum of devices including Windows PCs, Mac laptops, and phones, the company’s offerings span from power solutions to connectivity enablers.

HyperJuice: A Powerhouse in Your Pocket

Among the products highlighted in this discount wave is the HyperJuice magnetic wireless battery pack. Engineered specifically for compatibility with iPhone 12 and newer models, this sleek accessory stands out with a robust 5,000mAh battery at its core. An integrated LED level indicator keeps users apprised of the charging status, while the support for USB-C quick charging ensures minimal downtime. Ordinarily retailing at $50, the HyperJuice battery pack, with the applied discount, becomes an irresistible steal at just $35.

HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Power Hub: Powering Connectivity

Another gem in the discounted lineup is the HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Power Hub. This high-powered hub is an embodiment of connectivity and power, equipped with four Thunderbolt ports and a built-in GaN charger. Whether the need is to power multiple devices simultaneously or enhance connectivity, this hub is an absolute powerhouse. Originally priced at $300, the application of the 30% discount, using the code WINTER30, brings it down to a more affordable $210.

More Than Just Power and Connectivity

The sale extends beyond power solutions and connectivity hubs, covering a broad range of phone accessories that cater to various user needs. Furthermore, the announcement subtly nudges customers towards considering an upgrade of their phones by pointing to a list of the best phone deals currently available. This move hints at Hyper’s holistic approach to consumer experience, not merely confining itself to accessory offerings but also facilitating informed decision-making for larger tech investments.