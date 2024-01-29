Hyderabad Race Club to Host Prestigious HPSL Golconda Derby Stakes

The Hyderabad Race Club (HRC) prepares to unfurl the equestrian legacy of the Nizams era as it gears up to host the HPSL Golconda Derby Stakes at the Malakpet racecourse, a Grade 1 race event. The event also serves as a grand stage for the official brand unveiling of the Horse Power Sports League (HPSL) in India.

A New Dawn for Equestrian Sports

Mr. Suresh Paladugu, chairman of HPSL, wears his enthusiasm on his sleeve as he discusses the alliance and its implications for equestrian sports. HPSL aims to augment the scope of these races, offering fans an immersive experience while paying homage to the sport's rich lineage. The partnership seeks to strengthen the bond between horse and human, marking a significant stride towards the evolution of equestrian sports in the country.

Face-Off of the Fittest

The race line-up boasts of nine stalwarts, each with a unique story of struggle and ambition. Trainer S. Sreekant's ward, Truth, has emerged as a potential frontrunner, thanks to his recent triumph over a 2000m distance at the same venue. Another equine athlete to watch out for is Livermore, a protégé of trainer L. D' Silva. She has already proved her mettle by clinching the Golconda Oaks title and her morning trials suggest she's in top form.

Open to the Racing Enthusiasts

The event is open to the public, with a moderate entry fee of ₹500 for Members and ₹1000 for Non-Members. The package includes lunch and high tea, making it a day to remember for equestrian enthusiasts and casual spectators alike. As the HRC readies to host this prestigious event, the anticipation ensues, promising a day of riveting action and remarkable sportsmanship.