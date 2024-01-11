en English
BNN Newsroom

Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Deepen Egypt’s Economic Crisis

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:41 pm EST
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Deepen Egypt's Economic Crisis

Yemen’s Huthi rebels have amped up attacks in the Red Sea, triggering a substantial decline in cargo transport through the Suez Canal and deepening Egypt’s economic woes. According to the International Monetary Fund, cargo traffic through the canal plummeted by 35 percent in the first week of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. The 155-year-old Suez Canal, a key income source for Egypt, accrued $9.4 billion in transit fees during the fiscal year 2022/23.

Huthi Attacks Prompt Shipping Route Shift

The Huthi attacks, a retaliatory response to Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, have induced shipping companies to choose the longer route around the Cape of Good Hope. Consequently, cargo at the Cape has surged by 67.5 percent. The situation is further aggravated by soaring insurance costs, leading Maersk, a Danish shipping behemoth, to reroute vessels away from the turbulent Red Sea.

Red Sea as a Global Trade Route

The Red Sea is a crucial trade conduit, catering to 12 percent of global trade. However, the prevailing threat has compelled companies to bear the extra costs of the alternative route around Africa. Since November 18, there have been 25 attacks on commercial vessels, with US and UK forces intercepting over 20 drones and missiles launched by the Huthis.

Impact on Egypt’s Economy

The Suez Canal’s revenue is vital for Egypt, especially amidst its current economic downturn characterized by currency devaluation and high inflation. The fallout of reduced canal traffic is beginning to ripple. The Egyptian government depends on canal income for military expenditure and social welfare, particularly when two-thirds of the population lives at or below the poverty line. Analysts caution that if the disruptions persist, Egypt’s financial stress will escalate, casting a long shadow on its already struggling economy.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

