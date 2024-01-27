Human Hibernation to Disney Innovation and Rhino Conservation: Highlights from The Good Stuff

Human hibernation, Disney Imagineers, and the quest to save the northern white rhino; these are the stories that have stirred hearts and minds in the latest edition of CNN's The Good Stuff newsletter.

Reimagining Sleep's Relationship with Our Circadian Rhythms

The newsletter begins with an exploration of human hibernation and its correlation with our circadian rhythms. The piece offers an insightful guide to enhancing one's 'sleep hygiene,' an often overlooked yet crucial aspect of overall well-being.

Disney's Lanny Smoot Joins a Select League

In the realm of innovation and entertainment, it was a historic moment for Lanny Smoot. The Disney research fellow and imagineer earned a spot in the 2024 National Inventors Hall of Fame, joining the ranks of Walt Disney himself, and becoming one of the few from the company to receive this honor. This recognition is a testament to Smoot's contributions in pushing the boundaries of imagination.

Sports, Harassment, and Unexpected Support

Moving to the sports section, Buffalo Bills kicker, Tyler Bass, found an unlikely ally in the face of online harassment. After Bass missed a game-tying field goal, he was subjected to negative comments on social media. In response, the Ten Lives Club, a non-profit organization, rallied support for Bass, leading to over $150,000 in donations pledged in his name. This act of solidarity demonstrates the power of community in countering negativity.

The BioRescue Project: A Ray of Hope for the Northern White Rhino

The newsletter spotlighted the groundbreaking efforts of the BioRescue project in bringing the northern white rhino back from the brink of extinction. The successful in vitro fertilization of a southern white rhino serves as a beacon of hope for the survival of its northern counterpart. This scientific breakthrough underscores the importance of IVF as a tool for preserving genetic diversity and preventing species loss.

From Yearbook Prediction to Oscar Nomination

In a delightful twist of fate, actress Lily Gladstone's Oscar nomination coincides with her high school yearbook prediction of being 'most likely to win an Oscar.' This fascinating anecdote adds a touch of whimsy to the often serious world of award ceremonies.

Leading with Love in the NFL

Lastly, the newsletter shares the philosophy of Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell. His unique approach of leading with love and empathy in the high-stakes world of the NFL offers a refreshing perspective on leadership in sports.

The latest edition of The Good Stuff newsletter encapsulates the full spectrum of human experience, from scientific breakthroughs and entertainment accolades to communal support in sports and innovative approaches in leadership.