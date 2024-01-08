Human Activities: The Silent Extinction of Over 1,300 Bird Species

A groundbreaking study has revealed that human activities have precipitated the extinction of between 1,300 and 1,500 bird species since the Late Pleistocene, accounting for roughly 12% of all bird species. This staggering figure is more than double the number of extinctions previously recorded, with 55% of the extinct species either undiscovered or unrecorded in the fossil record.

Geographical Disparities in Bird Extinction

According to the research, the Pacific region has been the hardest hit, accounting for an estimated 61% of these bird extinctions. The study paints a stark picture of the impact of human activities on avian biodiversity, with the extinction rate of birds fluctuating over time. Of particular interest is a significant spike in extinctions observed around the year 1300 CE. This period potentially signifies the largest human-driven vertebrate extinction wave, with rates thought to be 60-95 times higher than the natural background extinction rate.

The Drivers of Extinction

Several factors have been identified as the causes of these extinctions. These include habitat loss due to land clearance, the introduction of non-native plants and crops, the introduction of invasive alien species and domestic animals, and the overexploitation of bird species for hunting and trapping.

Reevaluating the Extinction Narrative

This research has shattered previous assumptions that focused solely on well-recorded observed extinctions since 1500 CE. It underscores the importance of including undiscovered and fossil extinctions to gain a comprehensive understanding of the impact of human activities on bird biodiversity. The findings of this study illuminate the severe and potentially irreversible consequences of human expansion and activities on ecological and evolutionary processes.