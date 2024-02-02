HP and Real Madrid Announce Historic Partnership: A Union of Technology and Sports

In a historic move, global tech giant Hewlett-Packard (HP) and football powerhouse Real Madrid have announced a groundbreaking partnership. This collaboration marks the first time in Real Madrid's 121 years that a company's logo will grace the club's uniform sleeve. The partnership, which covers both men's and women's teams, as well as youth programs, is set to last until 2027. It is speculated to be worth a staggering €70 million per season.

Unifying Technology and Sports

HP's global technology sponsorship agreement with Real Madrid signifies a strategic alignment with a globally recognized sports brand. It not only offers HP increased consumer engagement and sales growth opportunities but also allows Real Madrid to inch closer to their revenue target of €1 billion in the 2024/25 season. This partnership also aims to accelerate the digital transformation of club spaces, enhancing the fan experience through in-person experiences, gaming, and club operations.

Empowering Communities Through Sport and Technology

However, the partnership between HP and Real Madrid extends beyond the commercial sphere. Both entities share a vision of empowering communities and advancing dignity and inclusion through sport and technology. They intend to co-create programs that address societal issues, including closing the digital divide. This focus on community and youth programs reflects a growing trend towards corporate social responsibility in the world of business and sports.

A Strategic Alliance for the Future

Antonio Lucio, HP's chief marketing and corporate affairs officer, expressed the company's honor in partnering with Real Madrid. He sees numerous prospects for leveraging HP's technological capabilities and brand influence to innovate and provide fans with extraordinary experiences. This collaboration represents a union of two major entities in technology and sports, aiming to benefit their fanbases and the wider society. As the world becomes increasingly digital, the partnership between HP and Real Madrid could set a precedent for how technology companies and sports teams can work together to create a more inclusive and empowered future.