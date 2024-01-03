en English
BNN Newsroom

How to Obtain Your Driving Record in Minnesota

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
How to Obtain Your Driving Record in Minnesota

Minnesota residents seeking to access their driving records for job applications or other purposes should reach out to the Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) division, not Law Enforcement agencies. The DVS is the authorized body providing both certified and noncertified driving records. These records provide a detailed account of an individual’s driving history.

Understanding Certified and Noncertified Records

A certified driving record from DVS offers a complete history of an individual’s driving, while a noncertified record covers only the past five years. These records serve different purposes, with the certified records often required for official purposes like court proceedings or job applications.

Accessing Driving Records

To access these records, individuals must create a MyDVS account online at drive.mn.gov. The process involves signing up, requesting a MyDVS Registration Letter that gets mailed to the user’s home address, and using the provided Letter ID to create an account. Once the account is live, users can purchase their Driving History Record.

Payment and Retrieval

Payment for the driving history record requires a checking or savings bank account. Upon successful payment, individuals can download and print their records. A printer is necessary for those needing a physical copy of the record.

For Those With Invalid Driving Privileges

Individuals with invalid driving privileges can turn to the Driver’s License Status Lookup to learn about their reinstatement requirements. This service helps individuals regain their driving rights after they’ve been suspended or revoked.

Legalities and Other Exceptions

It’s illegal to obtain someone else’s driving record online. However, those with legal rights to another person’s record, perhaps attorneys or insurance companies, can request it by completing a DVS Records Request form and submitting it to DVS or visiting their office in St. Paul.

BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

