BNN Newsroom

How to Fix a Running Toilet: A Comprehensive Guide

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:02 am EST
A running toilet, often marked by a continuous ‘flush’ sound or a low, almost inaudible hiss, ranks among the most common plumbing predicaments homeowners face. Left unchecked, it can lead to significant water wastage and consequentially, inflated utility bills.

Identifying the Cause

The first step to addressing a running toilet is pinpointing the cause. This requires a simple, albeit essential, inspection of the toilet tank’s innards. The usual culprits are a broken flapper, a faulty fill valve, or a leaky flush valve.

Addressing the Problem

The flapper, a rubber cap situated at the tank’s bottom, might be broken. If so, ensure it’s clean and well-sealed. If the flapper continues to malfunction, replacing it with the correct size could provide a solution. A fill valve that refuses to shut off is another common issue. Replacing it with a new, fitting fill valve often resolves the problem. However, a leaky flush valve presents a more complex issue, often necessitating professional intervention. Nevertheless, adjusting the flush valve chain may provide a temporary fix.

Prevention and Maintenance

Regular maintenance, such as monitoring the water pressure and cleaning the fill valve diaphragm, can help keep running toilets at bay or quickly rectify the issue. Familiarity with the sounds of a properly functioning toilet can also aid in the early diagnosis and repair of any problems.

The webpage content provides a comprehensive guide on how to rectify a leaky flapper, starting from the basic step of turning off the water supply, removing the old flapper, installing a new one, and maintaining it to prevent future leaks. It highlights the importance of addressing a leaky flapper promptly to conserve water and avoid expensive repairs. The content is closely tied to the topic, ‘how to fix a running toilet,’ and the title, ‘How to Fix a Running Toilet: Expert Tips and Maintenance Advice.’

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

