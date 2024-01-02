How Global Reinsurance Managed Record-Breaking National Catastrophic Losses in 2023

In 2023, the world witnessed a series of record-breaking natural disasters in several nations, yet the global catastrophic (cat) losses remained slightly below the average. The international loss tally for the year amounted to $16.7bn, a notch below the annual average of $17.1bn over the past 23 years. Despite the overall lull, countries like Turkey, Italy, New Zealand, and Mexico bore the brunt of unprecedented natural disasters.

The Disparity Between Global and National Catastrophic Losses

Matthias Saenger, the CRESTA CLIX manager, accentuated the stark contrast between global and national perspectives on such catastrophic events. He observed that losses deemed extraordinary at the national level could be perceived as ordinary within a globally diversified reinsurance portfolio. This perspective highlights the significant role of the global reinsurance industry in absorbing large-scale losses and redistributing the financial risk across a broad international network.

Unprecedented Natural Disasters in 2023

The year 2023 was marked by seven non-US events with industry losses exceeding $1bn. The Kahramanmaras Earthquake Sequence in Turkey, on February 6, was the largest non-US natural catastrophe, generating an industry loss of US$5.8 billion. This event was the largest ever cat loss for the Turkish insurance market. Italy suffered from severe convective storms between July 19-25, leading to an estimated industry loss of US$2.7 billion. New Zealand was not spared either; it experienced two record-breaking weather events in early 2023 with a combined industry loss of US$2.7 billion. Meanwhile, Mexico faced Hurricane Otis in October, which was also a record loss event for the country.

The Role of Global Reinsurance

The effective management of these catastrophic losses in 2023 has been largely due to the global reinsurance industry. The industry, designed to absorb large-scale losses and distribute the financial risk across a broad international network, managed the year’s losses robustly. This resilience reaffirms the significance of global reinsurance in stabilizing national markets post-disasters. Despite the record-breaking national losses, the global reinsurance industry’s capability ensured that the total international loss remained below the 23-year annual average, further emphasizing its critical role in risk management.