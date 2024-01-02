en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

How Global Reinsurance Managed Record-Breaking National Catastrophic Losses in 2023

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:13 pm EST
How Global Reinsurance Managed Record-Breaking National Catastrophic Losses in 2023

In 2023, the world witnessed a series of record-breaking natural disasters in several nations, yet the global catastrophic (cat) losses remained slightly below the average. The international loss tally for the year amounted to $16.7bn, a notch below the annual average of $17.1bn over the past 23 years. Despite the overall lull, countries like Turkey, Italy, New Zealand, and Mexico bore the brunt of unprecedented natural disasters.

The Disparity Between Global and National Catastrophic Losses

Matthias Saenger, the CRESTA CLIX manager, accentuated the stark contrast between global and national perspectives on such catastrophic events. He observed that losses deemed extraordinary at the national level could be perceived as ordinary within a globally diversified reinsurance portfolio. This perspective highlights the significant role of the global reinsurance industry in absorbing large-scale losses and redistributing the financial risk across a broad international network.

Unprecedented Natural Disasters in 2023

The year 2023 was marked by seven non-US events with industry losses exceeding $1bn. The Kahramanmaras Earthquake Sequence in Turkey, on February 6, was the largest non-US natural catastrophe, generating an industry loss of US$5.8 billion. This event was the largest ever cat loss for the Turkish insurance market. Italy suffered from severe convective storms between July 19-25, leading to an estimated industry loss of US$2.7 billion. New Zealand was not spared either; it experienced two record-breaking weather events in early 2023 with a combined industry loss of US$2.7 billion. Meanwhile, Mexico faced Hurricane Otis in October, which was also a record loss event for the country.

The Role of Global Reinsurance

The effective management of these catastrophic losses in 2023 has been largely due to the global reinsurance industry. The industry, designed to absorb large-scale losses and distribute the financial risk across a broad international network, managed the year’s losses robustly. This resilience reaffirms the significance of global reinsurance in stabilizing national markets post-disasters. Despite the record-breaking national losses, the global reinsurance industry’s capability ensured that the total international loss remained below the 23-year annual average, further emphasizing its critical role in risk management.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nitrux 3.2.1 'se': A Secure and Enhanced Linux Experience

By Salman Akhtar

Morgan Branaman: A Queen Engaged in Community and Preparing for State Pageant

By BNN Correspondents

Acorns Charity Appeals for Unwanted Christmas Presents to Support Their Mission

By BNN Correspondents

Therap Services Unveils Innovative Document Storage Module for Enhanced Compliance and Operations

By BNN Correspondents

Barratt Developments' Philanthropy: Over £520,000 Donated to Scottish ...
@BNN Newsroom · 8 mins
Barratt Developments' Philanthropy: Over £520,000 Donated to Scottish ...
heart comment 0
Tariq Ahmad Zargar Inspects Developmental Projects, Pushes for Sustainable Development in Balhama and Khonmoh

By Israel Ojoko

Tariq Ahmad Zargar Inspects Developmental Projects, Pushes for Sustainable Development in Balhama and Khonmoh
Abandoned Puppies and Tragic Loss: Test of Resilience for Northern Ireland’s Animal Charities

By BNN Correspondents

Abandoned Puppies and Tragic Loss: Test of Resilience for Northern Ireland's Animal Charities
Keene Public Library to Host Interactive Escape Room Event for Teens and Tweens

By Israel Ojoko

Keene Public Library to Host Interactive Escape Room Event for Teens and Tweens
Ex-Undercover Cop’s New Mission: Battling Drug Abuse and Homelessness

By Mazhar Abbas

Ex-Undercover Cop's New Mission: Battling Drug Abuse and Homelessness
Latest Headlines
World News
Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission Faces Criticism Amidst Allegations of Political Corruption
34 seconds
Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission Faces Criticism Amidst Allegations of Political Corruption
Australia's Coalition Urges for Immediate Defence Committee Setup Amid Geopolitical Tension
57 seconds
Australia's Coalition Urges for Immediate Defence Committee Setup Amid Geopolitical Tension
Promising Freshmen to Watch in College Basketball: Shaping the Future of Their Teams
1 min
Promising Freshmen to Watch in College Basketball: Shaping the Future of Their Teams
Sri Lanka in 2024: An Economic Restructuring Amidst Calls for Equality
2 mins
Sri Lanka in 2024: An Economic Restructuring Amidst Calls for Equality
The Risk of Exclusivity in the UK's Arts and Culture Sector
2 mins
The Risk of Exclusivity in the UK's Arts and Culture Sector
Unveiling the Reality of New Year's Resolutions: A Commitment or a Farce?
2 mins
Unveiling the Reality of New Year's Resolutions: A Commitment or a Farce?
Champion Boxer Savannah Marshall to Speak at Teesside University
2 mins
Champion Boxer Savannah Marshall to Speak at Teesside University
New York High School Hockey Rankings: West Genesee Makes a Leap, Skaneateles Holds Firm
3 mins
New York High School Hockey Rankings: West Genesee Makes a Leap, Skaneateles Holds Firm
Ayodhya Ram Temple's Inauguration: A Collision of History, Religion, and Politics
3 mins
Ayodhya Ram Temple's Inauguration: A Collision of History, Religion, and Politics
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
14 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
18 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
21 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
54 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
2 hours
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
3 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app