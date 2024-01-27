Houthis Continue to Target Tanker in Red Sea amid Rising Concerns Over Maritime Security

Yemen's Houthi rebels successfully launched a missile at the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Marlin Luanda in the Red Sea, instigating a fire that was eventually extinguished after several intense hours. The tanker, laden with Russian-produced naphtha, was targeted as the Houthis' retaliatory strike against Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip.

Houthis' Red Sea Offensive

The crew of the Marlin Luanda, comprising 25 Indian nationals and two Sri Lankans, managed to suppress the fire with the assistance of the Indian Navy's INS Visakhapatnam. No injuries were reported, and the vessel is en route to a safe harbor. The Houthis have amplified their attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea, endangering crucial trade routes and attracting attention from global powers. The attacks have expanded to include American and British ships, with the U.S. and U.K. conducting counterstrikes against Houthi targets.

Global Repercussions of the Conflict

The U.S. military also took action, destroying a Houthi anti-ship missile prepared for launch following an earlier episode where the USS Carney was forced to intercept a missile aimed at it. Russia has criticized these aggressive maneuvers while concurrently engaging in talks with the Houthis. The escalating situation has raised serious concerns over maritime security in the region and the potential environmental repercussions from such incidents.

Separate Incident in the Arabian Sea

In a separate incident, an armed encounter with suspected Somali pirates unfolded in the Arabian Sea. However, all personnel aboard the involved vessel were reported safe. This incident, along with the Houthi attacks, demonstrate the increasing volatility of maritime operations in the region.