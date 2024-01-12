en English
BNN Newsroom

Houthi Rebels Close Major Trade Route: A Potential Trigger for Severe Global Price Increases

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:50 pm EST
The Houthi rebels, a Yemen-based group backed by Iran, have effectively shut down a major global trade route since mid-November 2023, triggering a ripple effect on international commerce and potentially igniting a wave of brutal price increases.

Impact on Global Maritime Trade

The Red Sea, a crucial artery for global shipping, sees one-third of all container traffic. However, the relentless attacks by the rebels have forced shipping companies to halt their operations through this conflict-ridden region, leading to long and costly detours. Consequently, around 200 billion in trade has been diverted, causing severe disruptions in supply chains and leading to warnings of price increases, particularly in energy markets. Simultaneously, there’s been a significant decrease in both exports and imports for various countries.

International Security Measures

The United States, in collaboration with the United Kingdom, has launched air strikes on Houthi targets and announced an international security initiative to safeguard commercial vessels. Despite these measures, experts suggest a more forceful response might be essential to deter further attacks and restore the trade route’s functionality.

Far-reaching Consequences

According to a new report, these disruptions have caused a 1.3% drop in global trade in December alone. The daily number of containers traversing the Red Sea plummeted by 60% from 500,000 in November 2023 to a mere 200,000 the following month. Businesses and industries worldwide, including Marks & Spencer, Next, and Tesco, are feeling the pinch of this abrupt shift in global trade dynamics. This development underscores the vulnerability of international trade to regional conflicts and the far-reaching consequences that ensue when key shipping lanes are compromised.

As the conflict continues to escalate, the closure of this vital trade artery could lead to severe global price increases, affecting consumers and businesses alike. This situation highlights the interconnectedness of our global economy and the potential domino effect a regional conflict can have on trade, commerce, and ultimately, the everyday lives of people around the world.

BNN Newsroom
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

