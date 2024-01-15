en English
BNN Newsroom

Housing Minister Confirms Contractor Termination Amid Quality Concerns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
Housing Minister Confirms Contractor Termination Amid Quality Concerns

On January 3, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, confirmed the termination of a contractor involved in the government’s home construction assistance programme. The dismissal comes in the wake of persistent complaints from citizens about the subpar quality of work delivered by contractors within the programme.

The Termination of the Contractor

The dismissed contractor was responsible for constructing homes for young professionals in Prospect, East Bank Demerara. This action is part of the ministry’s efforts to enforce disciplinary measures and address the ongoing issue of substandard performance.

Controversy Surrounding the Affordable Housing Project

Despite President William Ruto’s fervor for the affordable housing project, controversy plagues its financing model. The proposal to impose a levy on salaried citizens and their employers to fund the construction of affordable houses raises concerns about fairness, transparency, and potential exclusion of those struggling financially. There are also fears of possible profiteering and corruption in the selling of the affordable houses. The government is, therefore, urged to address these concerns promptly to maintain public trust in the project.

Addressing the Housing Crisis

The Ministry of Housing and Water is actively addressing contractor performance issues to ensure the delivery of quality work in the future. Additionally, under the Government’s New Social Housing Programme (NSHP), a total of 180 homes have been handed over to beneficiaries to provide decent shelter for Jamaicans living in substandard conditions. Among these beneficiaries are two physically challenged individuals in St. Elizabeth who received the keys for the 179th and 180th units from Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The NSHP, established in 2018 as the housing component of the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme, aims to improve the living conditions of the country’s poor and disadvantaged population. The programme identifies persons in dire situations, particularly those who are disabled, and integrates wheelchair and disabled access into the housing units’ design. Funded by Jamaican taxpayers, the housing units are handed over free of cost to the beneficiaries, emphasizing the government’s commitment to providing quality, affordable, and sustainable housing.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

