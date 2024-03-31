Housing Minister Ahmed Dangiwa Calls for Transparency in Newly Inaugurated Quantity Surveyors Board

Housing Minister Ahmed Dangiwa has officially inaugurated the 10th Board of the Quantity Surveyors Registration Board of Nigeria, urging the 15-member team to uphold integrity, honesty, transparency, and fairness. This event marks a significant step in enhancing the housing sector's efficiency through professional and ethical conduct.

Advertisment

Charge to the New Board

Dangiwa emphasized the critical role of the new board members in addressing the housing sector's challenges, appointed by President Bola Tinubu. The board's tasks include setting standards for quantity surveyors, regulating the profession, and ensuring projects are cost-effective. Dangiwa's message highlighted the importance of leveraging professional experience to reduce construction and procurement costs, crucial for economic growth and employment.

Board's Commitment to National Development

Advertisment

Responding, Obafemi Onashile, representing the new board, committed to working impartially and collaboratively with the government, the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, and other stakeholders. The aim is to significantly impact the economy through the quantity surveying profession. The board's adherence to the QSRBN Act will guide their operations, ensuring their contributions align with national development goals.

Implications for the Future

This inauguration not only reiterates the government's dedication to improving the housing sector but also sets a precedent for professionalism and transparency in Nigeria's construction industry. By emphasizing these values, the new board is expected to play a pivotal role in achieving cost-effective, sustainable development, aligning with global standards and the growing emphasis on sustainable construction practices.