Mannix Dalipe Urges Unity, Criticizes Senators for Disruptive Actions

House Majority Leader, Mannix Dalipe criticized Philippine senators for baseless attacks on the House. Dalipe notes betrayal in response to Speaker Romualdez's proposals for collaboration.

In a move that reflects the widening chasm between the two legislative branches, Dalipe appealed to his colleagues in both the Senate and the House for unity and mutual respect. He expressed disappointment at the unwarranted attacks on the Speaker and the House of Representatives, emphasizing the importance of constructive dialogue and unity for the nation’s progression.

Constitutional Reform Through a Constituent Assembly

Dalipe further underscored the need to focus on amending the Constitution through a Constituent Assembly. This comes as part of efforts to address pressing issues affecting the nation, particularly restrictive economic provisions. Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez had previously extended an olive branch to the Senate, indicating that the House was open to following the Senate's lead on this crucial issue.

Anticipation of Senate's Response

With this public call for cooperation and respect, all eyes are now on the Senate, led by President Juan Miguel Zubiri, who is expected to respond to the House's position on Monday. This comes amidst an ongoing initiative by PIRMA to amend the Constitution with Congress voting jointly, and the Senate's Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) 6, which also seeks to amend economic provisions through a Constituent Assembly.