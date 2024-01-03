en English
BNN Newsroom

Horniman Museum’s Iconic Walrus Exhibit to Temporarily Bid Farewell Amid Refurbishments

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:08 am EST
Horniman Museum’s Iconic Walrus Exhibit to Temporarily Bid Farewell Amid Refurbishments

The Horniman Museum’s famously overstuffed walrus, a beloved attraction in the Natural History Gallery, is set to be temporarily removed from display in early March 2024 amid extensive refurbishment works. This celebrated exhibit, known for its peculiar appearance, is a testament to Victorian taxidermists’ unfamiliarity with walruses, having eliminated its natural wrinkles during the preparation process.

Nature + Love: A Vision for the Future

The refurbishments are part of the ambitious Nature + Love project, a pioneering initiative conceived to enhance the museum’s inclusivity, accessibility, and environmental sustainability. The revamped Natural History Gallery will pivot towards themes underscoring the human impact on the environment and our personal responsibility for ecological conservation.

Revitalizing the Horniman’s Gardens

In addition to the gallery renovations, the Horniman’s gardens will undergo significant transformations, ushering in new features like the Nature Explorers Adventure Zone and a Sustainable Gardening Zone. These installations are intended to foster a greater connection with nature among visitors while promoting sustainable practices.

The Walrus: A Timeless Icon

Despite these extensive changes, the walrus will retain its central position in the gallery when it reopens in 2026. Its overstuffed condition, a quirky trait that has endeared it to generations of museum-goers, will remain untouched. As the museum’s interior is listed, indicating its architectural and historical significance, structural alterations will be minimal.

While the Natural History Gallery will be temporarily closed during this period, other sections of the museum, including the aquarium, the butterfly house, and various temporary exhibitions, will remain open for the enjoyment of visitors.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

