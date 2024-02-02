Hong Kong's Sustainable Waste Management and Anti-Rodent Initiatives: A Progress Report

In a significant stride towards sustainable waste management and rodent control, Hong Kong's Pest Control Steering Committee (PCSC) convened its 17th meeting. The congregation aimed to assess the progress of initiatives aimed at reducing food waste and controlling rodent populations.

Segregation of Food Waste

The Environmental Protection Department (EPD) stepped into the spotlight as they showcased their relentless efforts to cultivate a culture of food waste reduction. The crux of the strategy was to segregate food waste from general trash, thereby reducing rodent feeding sources and converting the waste into energy. The EPD is making strides towards implementing smart food waste recycling bins in public housing estates and is also funding their installation in private estates.

Establishing Collection Points

As part of the initiative, the city is seeing the establishment of fixed and mobile collection points all around. These serve as sites for the collection of segregated waste, further promoting the initiative and making waste management more accessible to the public.

Anti-Rodent Measures

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) outlined its progress on anti-rodent measures as a complement to the food waste management initiatives. These measures include an increase in overnight control teams and trials for temporary waste containers at food premises. The efforts of the FEHD's Year-end Clean-up Campaign led to a significant rise in the capture of rodents. In 2023, approximately 97,800 rodents were captured, marking a substantial increase from the previous year and a 60% reduction in rodent black spots.

Innovation in Rodent Surveillance

In a revolutionary approach, the FEHD introduced a new Rodent Activity Survey. The system utilizes thermal cameras and state-of-the-art AI technology to improve rodent infestation assessments. This cutting-edge technology aims to provide a more accurate understanding of rodent populations and their behaviors, aiding in the creation of more effective control measures.

In conclusion, the PCSC is set on continuing with robust rodent prevention and control strategies. The committee strongly encourages cooperation across all sectors to eliminate conditions favorable to rodent survival. The ultimate goal of these collaborative efforts is to manage waste sustainably and curb rodent populations effectively in Hong Kong.