Hong Kong Property Sales Soar Post-Cooling Measures, Yet Prices Stabilize

Following the Hong Kong government's decision to lift all property market cooling measures on February 28, a significant surge in real estate transactions has been observed, marking a pivotal moment for both the industry and potential buyers. Simon Siu, chairman of the Estate Agents Authority, highlighted the normalization of the property market and an increase in business for real estate agents, despite no immediate spike in property prices.

Advertisment

Revival of Market Transactions

The market's response was swift, with home sales doubling, particularly in the residential sector. Notable increases in transactions were recorded at several housing estates, such as South Horizons and Tai Po Centre, both witnessing a 400% jump in sales. Uptown East in Kowloon Bay saw a remarkable interest with 336 flats being sold shortly after the cooling measures were lifted, indicating a renewed confidence among buyers and sellers.

Stable Prices Amid Increased Demand

Advertisment

Despite the uptick in transactions, property prices have remained relatively stable. Analysts like James Cheung of Centaline Surveyors attribute this to a conservative outlook on the city's economic prospects by sellers. However, a slight increase in first-hand property prices has been observed, with developers eager to sell off unsold units. The Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong anticipates a moderate price rebound by 5 to 7 percent this year, supported by an expected decrease in interest rates and a gradual economic recovery.

Regulatory Adjustments and Market Outlook

In response to the market's revival, the Estate Agents Authority has issued new regulations to ensure fair practice, such as engaging a lawyer for the sale of incomplete properties overseas. With the property market's dynamics changing rapidly, prospective buyers are advised to consult with banks and be wary of potentially misleading advertisements. While the market faces challenges, the removal of cooling measures has undeniably breathed new life into Hong Kong's real estate scene, with future trends likely influenced by broader economic factors and regulatory adjustments.