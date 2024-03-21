Hong Kong Palace Museum Unveils Yuanmingyuan Legacy Exhibition with Over 190 Artifacts

The Hong Kong Palace Museum has embarked on a cultural journey, bringing the legacy of the Yuanmingyuan, also known as the Old Summer Palace, into the spotlight with its latest exhibition, "Yuanmingyuan - Art and Culture of an Imperial Garden-Palace." This showcase, which opened its doors on Tuesday, features an impressive collection of more than 190 artifacts, including exquisite paintings, calligraphy, and architectural models, the majority of which are being presented to the Hong Kong audience for the very first time.

Advertisment

Deputy Chief Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, Cheuk Wing-hing, and Deputy Director of the Palace Museum, Du Haijiang, highlighted during the opening ceremony the exhibition's aim to deepen the understanding of China's national history and culture, particularly among the youth in Hong Kong and the mainland. This initiative is part of an ongoing collaboration between the Hong Kong Palace Museum and the Palace Museum in Beijing, with a focus on promoting the creative transformation and innovative development of traditional Chinese culture.

Exploring Yuanmingyuan's Rich Heritage

Visitors to the exhibition can immerse themselves in the recreated landscapes of Yuanmingyuan, exploring the life and aesthetic tastes of the Qing Dynasty emperors, the grandeur of imperial festivals, and the intricate relationships within the imperial family. Through multimedia technology, the exhibition brings to life the achievements in imperial garden-palace design and shares captivating stories about the garden's principal residents and the history of the Qing imperial court.

Advertisment

A Collaboration for Cultural Preservation

This exhibition marks the second collaboration featuring artifacts from the Palace Museum, following its inaugural exhibition in 2022. The current showcase includes artifacts unearthed in recent archaeological excavations, many of which are displayed outside Yuanmingyuan for the first time. Jointly organized by the Hong Kong Palace Museum, the Palace Museum, and the Yuanmingyuan Administration Office of Beijing's Haidian district, this exhibition stands as a testament to the commitment to preserving and promoting China's rich cultural heritage.

Looking Ahead: Future Exhibitions and Collaborations

The Hong Kong Palace Museum continues to plan for the future, with announcements of upcoming exhibitions that will further explore major themes related to traditional Chinese culture and history. This ongoing partnership with the Palace Museum in Beijing underscores a shared vision for cultural exchange and education, ensuring that the legacy of China's imperial past remains vibrant and accessible to new generations.