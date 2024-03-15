Hong Kong Mansion Sale Sparks Luxury Property Market Revival Post-Curbs

Hong Kong's luxury property market witnesses a significant rebound with the sale of Jessville Manor, a historic mansion, signaling strong investor confidence and a thriving market for high-end residential properties in 2023. Shun Ho Property Investments acquired the 12,288 square-foot heritage building from Samsbury Investments, as stated in a stock exchange filing. This move comes shortly after the Hong Kong government lifted all property purchase restrictions, sparking a surge in luxury property transactions.

Advertisment

Historic Manor Finds New Owner

Jessville Manor, located at 128 Pokfulam Road on the western coast of Hong Kong Island, embodies a rich history and architectural grandeur. Converted into four luxury flats, each offering three to four bedrooms and saleable areas ranging from 2,248 to 2,960 sq ft, the manor stands as a testament to Hong Kong's evolving landscape. Knight Frank, the deal's sole agent, highlighted the unique investment opportunity this acquisition presents for Shun Ho Property, allowing the company to diversify its portfolio in one of the world's most dynamic real estate markets.

Market Rebound Post-Policy Shift

The timing of this transaction aligns with a significant upturn in the luxury residential market, following the Hong Kong government's decision to remove all property purchase restrictions. This policy shift resulted in a remarkable increase in transactions for new residential properties priced over HK$30 million, reaching a 30-month high. Market analysts attribute this surge in activity to the lifted curbs and the potential for reduced borrowing costs, fueling optimism among investors and buyers alike. The anticipation of a more accessible market has indeed reinvigorated the luxury property sector.