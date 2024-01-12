Hong Kong Administration Advances Kwu Tung North/Fanling North Development with Land Reclamation and Relocations

The Hong Kong Administration is forging ahead with the development of Kwu Tung North/Fanling North New Development Areas, a plan that includes the reversion of 1,690 private plots. This land, totaling approximately 109 hectares, is earmarked for the next phase of development in the region, a venture that is expected to significantly impact the local economy and housing sector.

Land Acquisition and Relocations

As part of the development, the government will also acquire land housing about 40 graves and 17 urns, covering nearly 2,180 square meters of government land. A one-month notice for the removal of human remains from seven graves has been issued, with ongoing negotiations for their voluntary removal. This process must be completed before the land can be officially reverted on April 12.

Compensation and Resettlement

The large-scale operation will impact 1,065 households and 313 business operators, who will be relocated in batches. The first wave, consisting of 780 households and 207 businesses, is slated to begin moving in the third quarter. The entire relocation process is scheduled to be completed by the first quarter of 2026. To mitigate the disruption, the government is actively engaging the affected parties, addressing compensation and relocation concerns, and processing applications for early departure.

Progress and Controversies

As of November 30, 889 households had applied for relocation, with 336 already rehoused and 11 having received cash compensation. However, not all households will be eligible for compensation, with reasons ranging from unauthorized structures to ownership of other residential properties, causing some controversy.

The Future of Kwu Tung North/Fanling North

Once complete, the project is expected to provide around 86,200 housing units, housing approximately 226,700 people, and create 53,100 job opportunities. It will also offer 1,275,000 square meters of space for economic activities, signaling a transformation in the region’s socio-economic landscape.