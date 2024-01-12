en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Hong Kong Administration Advances Kwu Tung North/Fanling North Development with Land Reclamation and Relocations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:59 pm EST
Hong Kong Administration Advances Kwu Tung North/Fanling North Development with Land Reclamation and Relocations

The Hong Kong Administration is forging ahead with the development of Kwu Tung North/Fanling North New Development Areas, a plan that includes the reversion of 1,690 private plots. This land, totaling approximately 109 hectares, is earmarked for the next phase of development in the region, a venture that is expected to significantly impact the local economy and housing sector.

Land Acquisition and Relocations

As part of the development, the government will also acquire land housing about 40 graves and 17 urns, covering nearly 2,180 square meters of government land. A one-month notice for the removal of human remains from seven graves has been issued, with ongoing negotiations for their voluntary removal. This process must be completed before the land can be officially reverted on April 12.

Compensation and Resettlement

The large-scale operation will impact 1,065 households and 313 business operators, who will be relocated in batches. The first wave, consisting of 780 households and 207 businesses, is slated to begin moving in the third quarter. The entire relocation process is scheduled to be completed by the first quarter of 2026. To mitigate the disruption, the government is actively engaging the affected parties, addressing compensation and relocation concerns, and processing applications for early departure.

Progress and Controversies

As of November 30, 889 households had applied for relocation, with 336 already rehoused and 11 having received cash compensation. However, not all households will be eligible for compensation, with reasons ranging from unauthorized structures to ownership of other residential properties, causing some controversy.

The Future of Kwu Tung North/Fanling North

Once complete, the project is expected to provide around 86,200 housing units, housing approximately 226,700 people, and create 53,100 job opportunities. It will also offer 1,275,000 square meters of space for economic activities, signaling a transformation in the region’s socio-economic landscape.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
7 seconds ago
Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia Tightens Security, Approves Establishment of Public Service Institute
In a move aimed at bolstering security in Benue State, Governor Hyacinth Alia has issued a directive prohibiting local government area (LGA) chairmen from leaving their council headquarters without his explicit approval. This decisive measure was announced during a meeting with the 23 LGA chairmen in Makurdi, the state capital and comes in the wake
Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia Tightens Security, Approves Establishment of Public Service Institute
Relation-Shopping: The New Trend in Modern Dating
38 mins ago
Relation-Shopping: The New Trend in Modern Dating
Sunset Amphitheater Overcomes Legal Challenge, Set for Summer 2024 Opening
2 hours ago
Sunset Amphitheater Overcomes Legal Challenge, Set for Summer 2024 Opening
Young British Baker Surprised to Have Made George Clooney's Birthday Cake
46 seconds ago
Young British Baker Surprised to Have Made George Clooney's Birthday Cake
Nacchtar Singh Sentenced to a Decade Behind Bars for Drug Smuggling
1 min ago
Nacchtar Singh Sentenced to a Decade Behind Bars for Drug Smuggling
Escalating Tensions in the South China Sea: A Global Concern
1 min ago
Escalating Tensions in the South China Sea: A Global Concern
Latest Headlines
World News
Unseen Heroes: TNT Broadcast Overcomes Challenges Amidst NBA Game Blowouts
1 min
Unseen Heroes: TNT Broadcast Overcomes Challenges Amidst NBA Game Blowouts
Paywall Playoff: NFL's Controversial Decision Stirs Debate
2 mins
Paywall Playoff: NFL's Controversial Decision Stirs Debate
Keith Pelley Leaves DP World Tour to Head Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
2 mins
Keith Pelley Leaves DP World Tour to Head Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
US Political Advertising Set to Surge 30% in 2023, Propelled by Digital Growth
2 mins
US Political Advertising Set to Surge 30% in 2023, Propelled by Digital Growth
'Zero-Proof' Bars Gain Traction in Colorado: A Shift Towards Alcohol-Free Social Spaces
4 mins
'Zero-Proof' Bars Gain Traction in Colorado: A Shift Towards Alcohol-Free Social Spaces
US and UK Warned of 'High Price' for Airstrikes by Deputy Foreign Minister
6 mins
US and UK Warned of 'High Price' for Airstrikes by Deputy Foreign Minister
Minnesota's Top Performing Medical Groups Prove Quality and Affordability Can Coexist
6 mins
Minnesota's Top Performing Medical Groups Prove Quality and Affordability Can Coexist
Sony Open: Taylor Montgomery Takes Lead, Gary Woodland Returns Post-Surgery
6 mins
Sony Open: Taylor Montgomery Takes Lead, Gary Woodland Returns Post-Surgery
California's State Park Access Programs Under Threat of Funding Cuts
6 mins
California's State Park Access Programs Under Threat of Funding Cuts
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app