Hong Kong Actor Justin Cheung and Beauty Queen Angel Zeng Confirm Relationship

In a public proclamation of love, Hong Kong actor Justin Cheung, 40, and his partner, the 24-year-old beauty queen Angel Zeng, have confirmed their relationship. The announcement made on Instagram on Christmas Day, marks one and a half years of their togetherness.

The 16-year age gap between the couple has sparked conversations among netizens, leading to their relationship being dubbed a “father-daughter” relationship. However, Cheung has taken the label in his stride, countering it with humor. In a unique twist, he shared stills from his 2021 film ‘P.T.G.F’, where he played the role of Zeng’s father, highlighting the irony of their real-life companionship.

A Love Story Born on Screen

The couple first crossed paths on the set of ‘P.T.G.F’ but only began dating a year later. Their love story seems to have blossomed from the reel to real life, a narrative not unfamiliar in the world of cinema.

Justin has expressed that Angel is the first person to have ‘tamed’ him. The couple has been sharing glimpses of their romantic escapades, painting a picture of their shared happiness and mutual admiration.