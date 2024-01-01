en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Hong Kong Actor Justin Cheung and Beauty Queen Angel Zeng Confirm Relationship

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:52 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 6:41 pm EST
Hong Kong Actor Justin Cheung and Beauty Queen Angel Zeng Confirm Relationship

In a public proclamation of love, Hong Kong actor Justin Cheung, 40, and his partner, the 24-year-old beauty queen Angel Zeng, have confirmed their relationship. The announcement made on Instagram on Christmas Day, marks one and a half years of their togetherness.

The 16-year age gap between the couple has sparked conversations among netizens, leading to their relationship being dubbed a “father-daughter” relationship. However, Cheung has taken the label in his stride, countering it with humor. In a unique twist, he shared stills from his 2021 film ‘P.T.G.F’, where he played the role of Zeng’s father, highlighting the irony of their real-life companionship.

A Love Story Born on Screen

The couple first crossed paths on the set of ‘P.T.G.F’ but only began dating a year later. Their love story seems to have blossomed from the reel to real life, a narrative not unfamiliar in the world of cinema.

Justin has expressed that Angel is the first person to have ‘tamed’ him. The couple has been sharing glimpses of their romantic escapades, painting a picture of their shared happiness and mutual admiration.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2024: A Year Marked by an Escalation in Global Conflicts

By Shivani Chauhan

New Year's Honours and Major Developments in the Channel Islands

By Bijay Laxmi

The Elusive Million-Dollar Retirement Goal: A Struggle for Many Americans

By Olalekan Adigun

Financial Expert Advises on Use of 'Aguinaldos' on TV Patrol

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Middle Eastern Cities Usher in New Year with Spectacular Celebrations ...
@BNN Newsroom · 3 hours
Middle Eastern Cities Usher in New Year with Spectacular Celebrations ...
heart comment 0
Guernsey Firefighters Spark Community Spirit with Christmas Tree Collection Initiative

By BNN Correspondents

Guernsey Firefighters Spark Community Spirit with Christmas Tree Collection Initiative
AJ McLean and Rochelle DeAnna McLean Announce Divorce After a Year of Separation

By Salman Khan

AJ McLean and Rochelle DeAnna McLean Announce Divorce After a Year of Separation
May Yul Edochie: A Year of Loss and a Resolve to Move Forward

By Hadeel Hashem

May Yul Edochie: A Year of Loss and a Resolve to Move Forward
Channel Islanders Honored in King Charles III’s New Year’s Honours List

By BNN Correspondents

Channel Islanders Honored in King Charles III's New Year's Honours List
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resounds with Republican Voters
14 seconds
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resounds with Republican Voters
Investigational Drug Sotatercept Linked to Serious Gastrointestinal Bleeding: Case Report
14 seconds
Investigational Drug Sotatercept Linked to Serious Gastrointestinal Bleeding: Case Report
New Protein Risk Score Predicts Mortality Risk in Heart Failure Patients
27 seconds
New Protein Risk Score Predicts Mortality Risk in Heart Failure Patients
The 2024 Presidential Election: Key Players and Potential Outcomes
5 mins
The 2024 Presidential Election: Key Players and Potential Outcomes
Actress Susan Hampshire Appeals for Assisted Dying Law Reform
5 mins
Actress Susan Hampshire Appeals for Assisted Dying Law Reform
New Year's Day Sees Decline in Births at Manila Hospital Amidst Joyous Arrival of First Baby of 2024
5 mins
New Year's Day Sees Decline in Births at Manila Hospital Amidst Joyous Arrival of First Baby of 2024
South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024
5 mins
South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Steadfast Pursuit of Key Reforms
8 mins
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Steadfast Pursuit of Key Reforms
South Korea and U.S. to Complete Strengthened Deterrence Regime by Mid-2024
8 mins
South Korea and U.S. to Complete Strengthened Deterrence Regime by Mid-2024
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
4 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
4 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
4 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
4 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app