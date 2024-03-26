Homophobic Chants Mar USMNT's Victory Over Mexico: FMF's Ongoing Struggle

In a recent Nations League final, Mexico's national team loss to the USMNT was overshadowed by fans' use of a homophobic chant, sparking international condemnation and raising concerns over the FMF's efforts to combat such behavior. With the World Cup hosting on the horizon, the recurrence of this issue underlines the federation's ongoing struggle to eradicate discriminatory chants that have long marred Mexican football.

Advertisment

Chronicling a Persistent Issue

The infamous chant, aimed at opposing goalkeepers, has plagued Mexico's matches for years, despite FIFA's three-step protocol introduced in 2019 aimed at combating such discrimination. The protocol's steps range from stopping the game and issuing warnings, to suspension of the match, and ultimately, match abandonment if the behavior persists. Despite these measures, the chant was audibly present during the Nations League final, leading to the match's suspension under FIFA's anti-discrimination protocol.

Efforts to Eradicate Discriminatory Chants

Advertisment

Both the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) and CONCACAF have launched campaigns aimed at raising public awareness against the chant. Despite these efforts, the problem persists, evidenced by recent sanctions against Mexico, including fines and stadium bans. The FMF's initiatives, including requiring fans to register for a fan ID card using facial recognition, have made strides, yet the challenge of completely eradicating the chant remains daunting. International bodies continue to pressure the FMF, with FIFA charging Ecuador for similar offenses during the World Cup in Qatar, highlighting a global issue of discrimination in football.

Implications for Mexican Football

The continued presence of the chant not only tarnishes the reputation of Mexican football but also risks severe penalties from FIFA, including points deductions or the forfeit of official matches. The FMF's struggle reflects a broader challenge in football to combat discrimination, requiring a concerted effort from all stakeholders. As Mexico prepares to co-host the World Cup, the global spotlight intensifies the need for effective measures against such behavior, ensuring football remains a sport that celebrates diversity and inclusivity.