en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Homeowner Faces Triple Appliance Failures; Warranty Claim Denied

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:59 pm EST
Homeowner Faces Triple Appliance Failures; Warranty Claim Denied

In an unfortunate series of events, Patricia Hannum, a resident of Concord, North Carolina, found herself dealing with simultaneous failures of three major home appliances: her dryer, freezer, and air conditioning unit. An ordeal that would test the patience of any homeowner, Hannum’s predicament was compounded by the rejection of her warranty claims by AHW Home Warranty, her home warranty company.

Home Appliances Fail; Warranty Company Denies Claims

Described as her ‘pride and joy,’ Hannum’s dryer suddenly stopped tumbling, leaving her unable to do laundry at home. Her freezer gave up the ghost soon after, resulting in the loss of hundreds of dollars worth of food. To add to her woes, her air conditioning unit failed during the peak of summer, leaving her home uncomfortably warm. Hannum filed claims for all three appliances with AHW Home Warranty, expecting them to cover the repairs or replacements as per the contract. However, in a move that left her feeling angry and disappointed, the company rejected her requests.

Resorting to Plan B

With her claims denied, Hannum was left with no choice but to rethink her strategy. Deciding against repairing her freezer or dryer, she began using a laundromat, which cost her about $12-$14 each time. The air conditioning, however, was a necessity. Unable to bear the heat, she had to pay $250 out of her pocket to have it fixed.

How to Protect Yourself

Jason Stoogenke of Action 9 advises homeowners to be proactive when choosing a home warranty company. He suggests that homeowners should thoroughly research home warranty companies, understand the details of their policies, and verify the trustworthiness of the contractors sent by the warranty company. Despite multiple attempts by Stoogenke, AHW Home Warranty remained unresponsive to inquiries regarding the denial of Hannum’s claims. The company’s silence, combined with numerous complaints and negative reviews from customers who had their warranty claims denied, paints a concerning picture.

Customers have reported being taken advantage of, not receiving payments to vendors or technicians, and being offered minimal compensation that did not cover repair costs. Some customers have reportedly had to file complaints with their state attorney general’s office and credit card companies to get refunds. These experiences underscore the importance of due diligence when choosing a home warranty company, as the wrong choice could lead to unwanted financial burdens and immense frustration.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
13 mins ago
Cumberland's Downtown Transformation: Construction Project Reimagines Cityscape
It’s a scene of dust and dynamism in Cumberland’s downtown as the $16 million construction project, Reimagine Cumberland, unfolds. Halfway into its 18-month timeline, the project marks a significant milestone in the city’s urban transformation journey. Spearheaded by Triton Construction, the initiative seeks to metamorphose the existing pedestrian mall on Centre Street into a single-lane
Cumberland's Downtown Transformation: Construction Project Reimagines Cityscape
AI Could Potentially Replace Fraud Investigators in Civil Service, Says Cabinet Office Minister
1 hour ago
AI Could Potentially Replace Fraud Investigators in Civil Service, Says Cabinet Office Minister
Annie Kilner's Rumored Pregnancy: A Silver Lining Amid Marital Turmoil with Kyle Walker?
2 hours ago
Annie Kilner's Rumored Pregnancy: A Silver Lining Amid Marital Turmoil with Kyle Walker?
Amazon Winter Sale: Bag Incredible Deals Right From Your Couch
14 mins ago
Amazon Winter Sale: Bag Incredible Deals Right From Your Couch
Reality TV Vets Parvati Shallow and Janelle Pierzina Trade Survivor for Luxury in 'The Traitors'
26 mins ago
Reality TV Vets Parvati Shallow and Janelle Pierzina Trade Survivor for Luxury in 'The Traitors'
Cape Town Man Stages Own Kidnapping in Desperate Bid to Fuel Gambling Addiction
51 mins ago
Cape Town Man Stages Own Kidnapping in Desperate Bid to Fuel Gambling Addiction
Latest Headlines
World News
Adult Day Centers in Ohio: A Lifeline for the Elderly and Their Caregivers
51 seconds
Adult Day Centers in Ohio: A Lifeline for the Elderly and Their Caregivers
Shaquille O'Neal vs Jusuf Nurkic: A Clash of Basketball Philosophies
51 seconds
Shaquille O'Neal vs Jusuf Nurkic: A Clash of Basketball Philosophies
Michael Lohan Battles Cancer: An Unseen Fight Behind the Entertainment Veil
1 min
Michael Lohan Battles Cancer: An Unseen Fight Behind the Entertainment Veil
Pete Carroll's Tenure as Seahawks' Head Coach Ends Amidst Disagreements
2 mins
Pete Carroll's Tenure as Seahawks' Head Coach Ends Amidst Disagreements
Unprecedented Shifts Proposed in British Royal Hierarchy Amid Prince Andrew Scandal
2 mins
Unprecedented Shifts Proposed in British Royal Hierarchy Amid Prince Andrew Scandal
Mexican President Announces Plans for Constitutional Reforms
2 mins
Mexican President Announces Plans for Constitutional Reforms
Gabriel 'Moggly' Benitez Returns to Octagon, Set to Face Jim Miller at UFC Fight Night
3 mins
Gabriel 'Moggly' Benitez Returns to Octagon, Set to Face Jim Miller at UFC Fight Night
Josh Van: UFC's Rising Star in the Flyweight Division
3 mins
Josh Van: UFC's Rising Star in the Flyweight Division
Honda's Strategic Utilization of New Concessions to Boost Performance
3 mins
Honda's Strategic Utilization of New Concessions to Boost Performance
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
12 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app