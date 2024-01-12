Homeowner Faces Triple Appliance Failures; Warranty Claim Denied

In an unfortunate series of events, Patricia Hannum, a resident of Concord, North Carolina, found herself dealing with simultaneous failures of three major home appliances: her dryer, freezer, and air conditioning unit. An ordeal that would test the patience of any homeowner, Hannum’s predicament was compounded by the rejection of her warranty claims by AHW Home Warranty, her home warranty company.

Home Appliances Fail; Warranty Company Denies Claims

Described as her ‘pride and joy,’ Hannum’s dryer suddenly stopped tumbling, leaving her unable to do laundry at home. Her freezer gave up the ghost soon after, resulting in the loss of hundreds of dollars worth of food. To add to her woes, her air conditioning unit failed during the peak of summer, leaving her home uncomfortably warm. Hannum filed claims for all three appliances with AHW Home Warranty, expecting them to cover the repairs or replacements as per the contract. However, in a move that left her feeling angry and disappointed, the company rejected her requests.

Resorting to Plan B

With her claims denied, Hannum was left with no choice but to rethink her strategy. Deciding against repairing her freezer or dryer, she began using a laundromat, which cost her about $12-$14 each time. The air conditioning, however, was a necessity. Unable to bear the heat, she had to pay $250 out of her pocket to have it fixed.

How to Protect Yourself

Jason Stoogenke of Action 9 advises homeowners to be proactive when choosing a home warranty company. He suggests that homeowners should thoroughly research home warranty companies, understand the details of their policies, and verify the trustworthiness of the contractors sent by the warranty company. Despite multiple attempts by Stoogenke, AHW Home Warranty remained unresponsive to inquiries regarding the denial of Hannum’s claims. The company’s silence, combined with numerous complaints and negative reviews from customers who had their warranty claims denied, paints a concerning picture.

Customers have reported being taken advantage of, not receiving payments to vendors or technicians, and being offered minimal compensation that did not cover repair costs. Some customers have reportedly had to file complaints with their state attorney general’s office and credit card companies to get refunds. These experiences underscore the importance of due diligence when choosing a home warranty company, as the wrong choice could lead to unwanted financial burdens and immense frustration.