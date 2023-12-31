Homeowner and Neolumina Lock Horns Over Smart Home Lighting Installation

In a burgeoning dispute over a smart home lighting system, a homeowner, identified only as Stomper Andrew, has locked horns with Neolumina, the company entrusted with the installation. The smart lighting system, installed in Andrew’s newly constructed BTO flat in Marsiling, cost him a hefty $4,725. However, the system is reportedly riddled with issues, including non-functional lights in the master bedroom and both toilets, and missing corner pieces.

Neolumina’s Counterclaims

Neolumina, responding to Andrew’s complaints, painted a contrasting picture. They stated that Andrew had confronted budget issues during the quotation process and was eventually offered a discounted price, along with an installment payment option. The company revealed that while the initial two payments went through without a hitch, the third installment, a sum of $1,800, encountered problems, leading to a partial installation.

Despite further discounts offered and a refund initiated for the missing parts, Neolumina claims they never received the full payment from Andrew. Andrew countered this claim, asserting that he had settled the final amount after careful negotiation.

Allegations and Counter Allegations

Adding fuel to the fire, Neolumina accused Andrew of altering his order prior to delivery, causing significant delays. They also alleged that Andrew’s confrontational demeanor prevented their engineer from completing the installation process.

Furthermore, they pointed to the workmanship of a separate electrician hired by Andrew as the root cause of the installation issues. Neolumina, standing their ground, asserted their right to pursue legal actions against Andrew, claiming they have substantial evidence to back their accusations.

Andrew’s Stance

Undeterred, Andrew stuck to his narrative, insisting that the final payment was made in full. This development hints at a looming legal showdown between Andrew and Neolumina, with both parties standing firm in their respective positions.