BNN Newsroom

Homeowner and Neolumina Lock Horns Over Smart Home Lighting Installation

By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:22 am EST
Homeowner and Neolumina Lock Horns Over Smart Home Lighting Installation

In a burgeoning dispute over a smart home lighting system, a homeowner, identified only as Stomper Andrew, has locked horns with Neolumina, the company entrusted with the installation. The smart lighting system, installed in Andrew’s newly constructed BTO flat in Marsiling, cost him a hefty $4,725. However, the system is reportedly riddled with issues, including non-functional lights in the master bedroom and both toilets, and missing corner pieces.

Neolumina’s Counterclaims

Neolumina, responding to Andrew’s complaints, painted a contrasting picture. They stated that Andrew had confronted budget issues during the quotation process and was eventually offered a discounted price, along with an installment payment option. The company revealed that while the initial two payments went through without a hitch, the third installment, a sum of $1,800, encountered problems, leading to a partial installation.

Despite further discounts offered and a refund initiated for the missing parts, Neolumina claims they never received the full payment from Andrew. Andrew countered this claim, asserting that he had settled the final amount after careful negotiation.

Allegations and Counter Allegations

Adding fuel to the fire, Neolumina accused Andrew of altering his order prior to delivery, causing significant delays. They also alleged that Andrew’s confrontational demeanor prevented their engineer from completing the installation process.

Furthermore, they pointed to the workmanship of a separate electrician hired by Andrew as the root cause of the installation issues. Neolumina, standing their ground, asserted their right to pursue legal actions against Andrew, claiming they have substantial evidence to back their accusations.

Andrew’s Stance

Undeterred, Andrew stuck to his narrative, insisting that the final payment was made in full. This development hints at a looming legal showdown between Andrew and Neolumina, with both parties standing firm in their respective positions.


Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

