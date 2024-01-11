Homeland Security Department Backs Enhancement of Entity List under UFLPA

The Homeland Security Department (DHS) has echoed legislative calls for the enhancement of the entity list under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA).

The department’s stance was articulated during a Homeland Security Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability hearing held on Thursday.

The high-level meeting was convened to probe ways of ramping up enforcement of the UFLPA, a law that presumes goods originating from China’s Xinjiang region are the products of forced labor unless proven otherwise.

The hearing brought to light damning testimonies and reports from various organizations and experts, painting a grim picture of the human rights abuses meted out to Uyghur Muslims and Kazakhs in Xinjiang.

These accounts point to systematic mass imprisonment, torture, and persecution, with particular focus on the forced labor practices in the production of textiles and other goods.