BNN Newsroom

Home-Start Colchester: A Pillar of Support for Families

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
Home-Start Colchester: A Pillar of Support for Families

Last year, the charity, Home-Start Colchester, Clacton and Jaywick, stood as a beacon of relief for families in the Clacton and Colchester area. Based in the Ark church in Highwoods, the charity dedicated itself to helping families maintain their independence, playing an instrumental role in assisting children in reaching their potential.

Providing Significant Support

Through the tireless efforts of its volunteers, the charity has offered substantial support to families in need. In a response to issues such as isolation, Home-Start successfully organized 460 funded groups that provided a platform for peer support. These groups also became collection points for donations of baby essentials, food, and toiletries. In 2023 alone, the charity received an overwhelming 640 referrals and provided support to over 540 families.

Securing Future Operations

In a significant milestone, Home-Start managed to secure funding that will sustain its operations for an additional three years. This comes as a testament to the charity’s dedication and commitment towards its mission. The charity’s activities were not limited to financial support alone. They extended their help by delivering gifts to local children, a practice that was first initiated in 2020.

Facilitating Children’s Activities

Beyond material and financial assistance, Home-Start organized a range of free children’s activities. These included summer camps, holiday clubs, cooking workshops, and a host of seasonal events. These initiatives aimed at enriching the lives of the children, fostering a sense of community and camaraderie amongst them.

As Home-Start looks forward to another year of service, the charity expressed its heartfelt gratitude to the community and its partners. Their support over the past 30 years has been critical in allowing the charity to fulfill its mission of helping families and children to thrive.

Saboor Bayat

