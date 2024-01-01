Home Organization Experts Advocate ‘Micro-Moments’ Approach for 2024

As the curtain lifts on 2024, home organization and cleaning experts are advocating for a shift in strategy. Instead of embarking on an all-out domestic blitz, the suggestion is to embrace ‘micro-moments’ of cleaning and organizing. Detroit-based personal organizer and life coach, Amelia Pleasant Kennedy, is at the forefront of this movement, encouraging homeowners to target specific areas that demand attention.

Micro-Moments for Macro Progress

A ‘micro-moment’ approach allows for progress without feeling inundated. Melissa Maker, the brain behind the ‘Clean My Space’ YouTube channel, shares a handy tip: whenever you move from one room to another, carry something that needs to be put away. This simple habit prevents clutter from piling up. Scott Roewer, founder of the Organizing Agency in Washington D.C., proposes the use of baskets to ferry items between floors in multi-level homes, effectively reducing unnecessary trips.

High and Low, Clean as You Go

To address often neglected areas, including high shelves and corners, a telescoping dusting wand and stepladder come highly recommended. For cleaning areas that have been overlooked for a while, a drop cloth can be utilised to catch the inevitable dust and debris. In contrast to Marie Kondo’s radical all-or-nothing approach, Atlanta-based organizer Naeemah Ford Goldson suggests sorting spaces bit by bit and establishing effective systems to preserve order.

Practical Tips for a Tidy Home

Additional tips include using a shoe rack or tray near the entrance to limit dirt tracked into the house. A dedicated ‘bye-bye bin’ can be set up for items ready for donation. A squeegee is a must-have tool for maintaining clean shower glass. A daily routine of properly sorting and filing mail can prevent paper clutter. Keeping cleaning supplies in a portable caddy can streamline maintenance tasks. The adoption of these strategies can pave the way for a cleaner, more organized home in the new year.