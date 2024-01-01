en English
BNN Newsroom

Hollywood’s Tumultuous Year Gives Way to an Exciting Lineup of 2024 Releases

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:53 pm EST
Hollywood’s Tumultuous Year Gives Way to an Exciting Lineup of 2024 Releases

The year 2023’s curtain falls over Hollywood, leaving behind a tumultuous trail marked by the dual release of blockbuster films like ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ and the low ebb of industry strikes that ground production to an abrupt halt. The Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes have caused significant delays in film release schedules, a situation likely to be further inflamed by a backlog of production work. Yet, the film industry is approaching 2024 with a renewed spirit of optimism, looking forward to an enthralling lineup of movie releases.

Anticipated Films of 2024

Among the most anticipated releases for 2024 is ‘Wicked Part One.’ This film adaptation of the popular musical is bound to captivate audiences worldwide, with renowned actors Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande leading the cast and Jon M. Chu at the helm as director. The film is set to grace the silver screen in November 2024. Another film eagerly awaited by cinephiles is ‘Dune Part Two.’ Directed by Denis Villeneuve and featuring a star-studded cast, this film is expected to hit theaters in March 2024, after its release was delayed due to the Hollywood strikes.

The Spider-Man Universe Expands

‘Madame Web,’ a new addition to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, is sure to enthrall fans of superhero flicks. Starring Dakota Johnson, the film explores the intriguing life of a clairvoyant paramedic and is slated for a February release. Adding to the list of anticipated films is ‘Joker: Folie à Deux,’ a sequel to the 2019 mega-hit ‘Joker.’ This musical thriller, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, is expected to hit the screens in October 2024.

Other Noteworthy Films

There’s more in store for movie buffs in 2024. ‘Furiosa,’ a prequel to the acclaimed ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ and starring Anya Taylor-Joy, is sure to be a crowd-puller. Also in the lineup is a new musical film adaptation of the popular ‘Mean Girls.’

This year, despite the challenges, Hollywood is set to serve a cinematic feast to its global audience, promising a year of spellbinding stories and unforgettable performances.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

