Holcim’s ECOCycle Technology: Pioneering Sustainability in Construction

In a significant stride towards sustainability in construction, Holcim’s ECOCycle circular technology has been awarded the prestigious title of “Circularity Lighthouse in the Built Environment”. The accolade, bestowed by McKinsey & Company and the World Economic Forum at the annual meeting in Davos, recognizes innovations that demonstrate exceptional circularity, notable impact, scalability, and maturity.

ECOCycle: A Game-Changer in Construction

ECOCycle technology has earned its place in the limelight for its groundbreaking capability to recycle up to 100% of construction demolition materials. This remarkable feat dramatically slashes the carbon footprint of cement by as much as 40%, marking a significant advancement in the quest for sustainable construction practices.

Decarbonizing Building at Scale

Nollaig Forrest, Chief Sustainability Officer at Holcim, underscores the importance of circularity in decarbonizing building at scale. Forrest emphasizes that ECOCycle is not just a technological breakthrough, but a solution to the pressing issue of carbon emissions in the construction industry. The company currently operates over 100 recycling centers worldwide and has recycled nearly 7 million tons of materials in 2022 alone.

Setting Ambitious Goals

With the momentum gained from ECOCycle’s success, Holcim has set its sights on recycling over 20 million tons of materials in Europe by 2030. Additionally, the company plans to expand ECOCycle technology to 150 sites, broadening its influence and impact. This strategic move aligns with research from McKinsey, which suggests that circularity in construction could cut carbon emissions by a staggering 75%.

ECOCycle allows Holcim to integrate between 10% and 100% recycled materials into concrete, cement, and aggregates without sacrificing performance. This innovative approach fosters circular construction in metropolitan areas, paving the way for a more sustainable future in the built environment.