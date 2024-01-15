en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Holcim’s ECOCycle Technology: Pioneering Sustainability in Construction

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:52 am EST
Holcim’s ECOCycle Technology: Pioneering Sustainability in Construction

In a significant stride towards sustainability in construction, Holcim’s ECOCycle circular technology has been awarded the prestigious title of “Circularity Lighthouse in the Built Environment”. The accolade, bestowed by McKinsey & Company and the World Economic Forum at the annual meeting in Davos, recognizes innovations that demonstrate exceptional circularity, notable impact, scalability, and maturity.

ECOCycle: A Game-Changer in Construction

ECOCycle technology has earned its place in the limelight for its groundbreaking capability to recycle up to 100% of construction demolition materials. This remarkable feat dramatically slashes the carbon footprint of cement by as much as 40%, marking a significant advancement in the quest for sustainable construction practices.

Decarbonizing Building at Scale

Nollaig Forrest, Chief Sustainability Officer at Holcim, underscores the importance of circularity in decarbonizing building at scale. Forrest emphasizes that ECOCycle is not just a technological breakthrough, but a solution to the pressing issue of carbon emissions in the construction industry. The company currently operates over 100 recycling centers worldwide and has recycled nearly 7 million tons of materials in 2022 alone.

Setting Ambitious Goals

With the momentum gained from ECOCycle’s success, Holcim has set its sights on recycling over 20 million tons of materials in Europe by 2030. Additionally, the company plans to expand ECOCycle technology to 150 sites, broadening its influence and impact. This strategic move aligns with research from McKinsey, which suggests that circularity in construction could cut carbon emissions by a staggering 75%.

ECOCycle allows Holcim to integrate between 10% and 100% recycled materials into concrete, cement, and aggregates without sacrificing performance. This innovative approach fosters circular construction in metropolitan areas, paving the way for a more sustainable future in the built environment.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
4 seconds ago
'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Starrer's Trailer Released
The highly anticipated trailer for the upcoming film ‘Fighter’, directed by Siddharth Anand and featuring a star-studded cast comprising of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, has been released. The film’s plot revolves around a specialized team established to tackle escalating militant activities in the Srinagar Valley. ‘Fighter’ is scheduled for a theatrical release
'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Starrer's Trailer Released
WhatsApp Tests Poll Sharing Feature to Enhance User Engagement
37 mins ago
WhatsApp Tests Poll Sharing Feature to Enhance User Engagement
Bromford Housing Association Makes Landmark Land Acquisition in Gloucestershire
46 mins ago
Bromford Housing Association Makes Landmark Land Acquisition in Gloucestershire
Phoenix Square Undergoes £14m Cladding Replacement in Response to Grenfell Tragedy
9 mins ago
Phoenix Square Undergoes £14m Cladding Replacement in Response to Grenfell Tragedy
CASTOR CEO Omer Blaier on Software Integration in Additive Manufacturing
17 mins ago
CASTOR CEO Omer Blaier on Software Integration in Additive Manufacturing
'Home and Away': Irene's Surprise Freedom, Felicity's Lies Crumble, and Leah's Nightmares Escalate
22 mins ago
'Home and Away': Irene's Surprise Freedom, Felicity's Lies Crumble, and Leah's Nightmares Escalate
Latest Headlines
World News
Angelo Mathews Criticises Former Selection Panel, Eyes T20 World Cup
1 min
Angelo Mathews Criticises Former Selection Panel, Eyes T20 World Cup
Digital Transformation in Healthcare: A Double-Edged Sword
2 mins
Digital Transformation in Healthcare: A Double-Edged Sword
The Importance of Hydration in Hot Weather: Health Experts Weigh In
2 mins
The Importance of Hydration in Hot Weather: Health Experts Weigh In
Bill Belichick: An NFL Legend Charts His Next Course
2 mins
Bill Belichick: An NFL Legend Charts His Next Course
Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's Royal Tour to Boost Development in Musandam Governorate
2 mins
Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's Royal Tour to Boost Development in Musandam Governorate
Amazon Sale 2024: Top-Brand Water Purifiers at Up to 50% Off
5 mins
Amazon Sale 2024: Top-Brand Water Purifiers at Up to 50% Off
Australian Open 2024: Uncomfortable Seating Arrangement for Judds
5 mins
Australian Open 2024: Uncomfortable Seating Arrangement for Judds
Hairdresser and Auto Electrician Fined in Illegal Abortion Case
6 mins
Hairdresser and Auto Electrician Fined in Illegal Abortion Case
Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
6 mins
Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
7 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app