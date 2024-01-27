Hoisting the Tricolor at Dargah Piran Kaliyar Sharif: A Historic Moment of Unity

On India's Republic Day, a historic event unfolded at the Dargah Piran Kaliyar Sharif, a globally renowned Muslim shrine near Roorkee in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district. For the first time since the country gained independence, the national tricolor flag was hoisted at this sacred site, evoking a sense of unity and national pride among the congregation.

A Confluence of Unity and Patriotism

Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman, Shadab Shams, took the honor of raising the tricolor. As the flag unfurled to the rhythm of the wind, the air echoed with patriotic slogans such as 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Madre Watan Hindustan Zindabad.' This inaugural flag hoisting at the shrine marked a significant milestone in the narrative of the nation, paying tribute to its martyrs and underlining the importance of honoring the national flag across the country.

Dargah Piran Kaliyar Sharif: A Symbol of Interfaith Harmony

The Dargah Piran Kaliyar Sharif is not just a pilgrimage site for Muslims. This 13th-century shrine of Sufi saint Alauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir Kalyari is also revered by Hindus, making it a symbol of interfaith harmony. Located near Haridwar, a region known for its spiritual significance, the dargah draws devotees from different religions, representing India's rich tapestry of communal harmony.

Advocating for a National Identity Beyond Religion

In the backdrop of the flag hoisting, Shadab Shams shared his vision for a national identity that soars above religious affiliations. Identifying himself as a 'Hindu Muslim,' he spoke about the planned introduction of teachings about Lord Ram in modern madrassas. This step signifies an integration of Hindu cultural elements in Islamic education, promoting mutual respect and understanding among different faiths.

As the national tricolor waved proudly over the Dargah Piran Kaliyar Sharif, the event did more than celebrate Republic Day. It signaled a powerful message of unity, respect, and coexistence, embodying the spirit of India's vibrant diversity.