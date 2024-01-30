Hoarders' Clutter Disrupts Life in Woodlands HDB Block, MYTTC Steps In

In the heart of Singapore, a residential issue is stirring up a storm in the serene Woodlands HDB block. There, a pair of sisters are causing distress among their neighbors, with their hoarding behavior leading to an accumulation of clutter in the common areas of the building. This long-standing issue, spanning several years, has seen items such as boxes, plastic bags, bicycles, and even a personal mobility aid amass in the corridor and meter reading area.

Cluttered Corridors: An Obstacle in Everyday Life

The clutter, while seemingly innocuous, has far-reaching implications for all residents. Not only does the mess obstruct movement and daily activities, but it also poses a substantial fire hazard, a risk that could have devastating consequences. Moreover, an unpleasant odor emanates from the pile, further exacerbating the discomfort faced by the residents.

Unresolved Issues: The Persistent Problem of Hoarding

Despite numerous complaints lodged with the Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council (MYTTC) and several attempts at communicating with the hoarders, the situation remains unchanged. In a twist of events, the sisters have reportedly accused their neighbors of bullying when confronted about the clutter, complicating the issue further.

A Path to Resolution: MYTTC Steps In

In response to the situation, MYTTC has acknowledged the matter and is actively working with residents to address the problem. The council is focusing on minimizing the clutter, aiming to restore peace and harmony within the housing block while ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents. The persistent issue of hoarding underscores the importance of community understanding and patience in resolving such complex situations.