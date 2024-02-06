Historical Film 'Fools' to Chronicle Queen Mary I and Her Jester's Unlikely Friendship

The announcement of a new historical film, 'Fools', has stirred excitement among film enthusiasts and historians alike. The film, set in England in the year 1553, promises a fresh perspective on a well-known historical period, weaving together drama, humor, and subversive storytelling.

Star-Studded Cast

The film boasts a talented cast, with Brenda Blethyn and Jim Broadbent, acclaimed for their roles in 'Secrets & Lies' and 'Moulin Rouge' respectively, leading the lineup. The narrative orbits the unlikely friendship between Queen Mary I, known for her piety and stern demeanor, and her court jester, set against a backdrop of political tumult.

A Tale of Power and Humor

The scheming Cardinal Pole, played by Broadbent, plots to consolidate power, oblivious to the influence of a humble jester. In a surprising twist, Queen Mary I finds solace and companionship in the jester's slapstick comedy. This unexpected bond forms the crux of the film, offering a fresh and engaging take on historical storytelling.

Behind the Scenes

Produced by Ryan Bennett of PaperEpic Productions, 'Fools' is set to start filming later this year. International sales and North American co-representations are managed by Altitude Film Sales and UTA. The director, Guy Jenkin, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, highlighting his intention to challenge the conventions of historical films with a narrative that is visually striking, subversive, and filled with humor.