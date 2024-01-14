en English
BNN Newsroom

Historic Victory for DPP in Taiwan’s Presidential Election: Beijing Concerned

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:13 pm EST
In a historic turn of events, Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) clinched a third consecutive term in the presidential election with Lai Ching-te as the incoming leader. This victory, a first since the inception of direct presidential elections in 1996, has triggered unease in Beijing, which deems Lai a pro-independence figure and a potential risk to cross-strait relations.

Standing Firm on Democracy

Lai, currently serving as Taiwan’s vice president, secured over 40% of the popular vote. This triumph not only marks the DPP as the first party to achieve three successive presidential terms but also underscores Lai’s staunch commitment to preserving Taiwan’s democratic and free constitutional order.

In response to his victory, Lai pledged to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. He emphasized a balanced approach that upholds the democratic and free constitutional order and preserves the status quo across the strait. Lai’s commitment includes promoting exchanges and dialogue with China, even in the face of Beijing’s refusal to engage with the DPP and its non-acceptance of the so-called 1992 Consensus.

Dissecting the Electoral Landscape

The election saw the Kuomintang (KMT), Beijing’s preferred political partner, secure approximately 33% of the vote. Meanwhile, Ko Wen-je, the former Taipei mayor running under the Taiwan People’s Party banner, received just over 26%. Voter turnout was reported as the second lowest since direct presidential elections began in 1996, with 71.9% of eligible voters participating.

China’s Reaction and Future Implications

China’s response to the election was dismissive. A spokesperson stated that the DPP does not represent mainstream public opinion in Taiwan and insisted that the election does not alter the fundamental cross-strait relations or the shared desire for closer ties between people on both sides of the strait. China maintains its claim over Taiwan, considering it a part of China, a stance that has not changed despite the election results.

This election not only highlights Taiwan’s unwavering commitment to democracy but also signifies potential shifts in China-Taiwan relations and the broader geopolitical landscape. Amid these developments, the world watches as Lai steps into his role, guiding Taiwan into an era marked by both promise and challenges.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

