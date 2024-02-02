Historic Triangle Food Trucks Serve Up Delights at Local Breweries and Distilleries

Historic Triangle, a region revered for its rich heritage, is once again making headlines, this time for its dynamic food and beverage scene. Over the weekend of February 2-4, local food trucks from this vibrant area will be serving their unique culinary offerings at renowned breweries, distilleries, and vineyards, making the community's weekend gastronomically delightful.

Food Trucks Take Over Breweries and Distilleries

One of the food trucks from the Historic Triangle will be stationed at Back Bay's Farmhouse Brewing Co., a popular establishment located at 1805 Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach. The truck will be serving its mouth-watering specialties from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, inviting food lovers to indulge in a mid-day feast. But the gastronomic adventure doesn't stop there.

Williamsburg Breweries and Distilleries Add to the Fun

The breweries and distilleries of Williamsburg are not just serving as venues for these mobile eateries but are also contributing to the overall experience. Billsburg, a local favorite, is hosting a SpeedQuizzing trivia event on Friday, adding a sprinkle of fun to the culinary exploration. Furthermore, Copper Fox is offering behind-the-scenes tours at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, giving enthusiasts a sneak peek into the intricate process of making their favorite spirits.

Culinary Scene of the Historic Triangle

The diverse offerings of these food trucks, coupled with the entertainment and activities provided by the breweries and distilleries, have significantly enriched the Historic Triangle's culinary scene. These events invite both locals and visitors to partake in unique flavors and experiences, presenting a comprehensive guide to explore the region's gastronomy. As the food trucks continue to serve up delights at local breweries and distilleries, they are not only satiating appetites but also contributing to the region's cultural and community vibrancy.