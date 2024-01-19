Historic Thornbury Bank Building Set for Major Revamp

A planning application, recently submitted to South Gloucestershire Council, is set to breathe new life into the old HSBC bank building on High Street, Thornbury. The building, which closed its doors in August 2022, has since been described as 'dilapidated' and is in desperate need of refurbishment. Peer Group Real Estate, who submitted the application in mid-December 2023, is at the helm of this proposed transformation.

A New Dawn for the Historical Building

The building bears historical significance, having previously been known as the Midland Bank and the Bristol Co-operative Society. The planned renovations are not just about restoring its former glory, but also about aligning it with the demands of the modern retail market. Key proposals include replacing the windows, installing a new ramp to improve accessibility, and integrating a new air conditioning system at the rear of the property.

Addressing Current Challenges

At present, the property is plagued with a number of issues that make it less appealing to potential retailers. A stepped entrance, inaccessible to many, including those with disabilities, the elderly, and individuals with pushchairs, is one such glaring problem. This makes the building challenging to access and less attractive to potential retailers.

Looking Forward: Accessibility and Marketability

The proposed refurbishments aim to enhance the building's accessibility, attractiveness, environmental performance, and internal climate. By providing a level entrance and an internal ramp, the planned works are expected to make the property more marketable, addressing the needs of a wider segment of customers and potential employees. This is a clear indication of how businesses are increasingly prioritizing inclusivity and environmental considerations in their operations.