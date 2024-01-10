en English
BNN Newsroom

Historic Horse Racing Property in Crete, Illinois Listed for Sale

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:37 am EST
Historic Horse Racing Property in Crete, Illinois Listed for Sale

In a small corner of Crete, Illinois, history beckons from every rail and post of a 68-acre property that is now up for sale. Listed at a cool $1,299,000, the property is a testament to the region’s rich heritage in horse racing, featuring a full-fledged racing track, an 85-stall barn, and a therapeutic swimming pool designed for horses. The listing is handled by none other than Nick Oosting of McColly Bennett Real Estate Bourbonnais, a name intrinsically linked to the local horse racing industry.

Family Legacy: A Horse Racing Dynasty

Nick Oosting’s connection to the industry is not just professional, but deeply personal. His father, Michael Oosting, is a legendary figure in harness racing, having carved out a distinguished career at Balmoral Park. This historic race track, located in the same town of Crete, began hosting races in 1926 until it was forced to cease operations in 2015 due to bankruptcy, and the Illinois Racing Board’s decision not to issue racing dates for 2016. Today, the once-thriving heart of Crete’s horse racing scene serves as a truck parking lot, a stark contrast to its former glory. Michael Oosting’s impressive record, however, remains untouched, boasting over 7,000 wins and more than $48 million in earnings throughout his illustrious driving career.

A Vision for Revival

In offering this unique property for sale, Nick Oosting is not merely conducting a business transaction. He is presenting an opportunity to potential buyers interested in breathing new life into the local horse racing industry. The property, while not including a residential home, boasts extensive facilities dedicated to horse care and training. Moreover, Oosting suggests that the property carries with it the potential for future development into a racing-casino, should there be changes in the state’s gambling laws. Currently, such an establishment is prohibited in Will County, where the property is located.

The Future of Horse Racing in Crete

The sale of this property underscores the potent possibilities for the revival of horse racing in Crete. Whether the buyer is an entity with a vision to reinvigorate the industry or an individual seeking a unique equestrian facility, the property stands as a symbol of the region’s deep-rooted horse racing legacy. As the property changes hands, it could signal a new chapter in Crete’s horse racing narrative, promising a fascinating blend of past glory and future potential.

BNN Newsroom
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

