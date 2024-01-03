Historic Hill Primary School in Blairgowrie Transforms into High-End Living Spaces

The tranquillity of Blairgowrie, Scotland, is now home to a luxurious residential transformation. The historical Hill Primary School, vacated in 2009, has been elegantly converted into high-end living spaces by John Burke of Corryard. Today, two of these distinguished homes, Apartment 1878 and The Art House, are now on the market, each representing a harmonious blend of history and modernity.

Apartment 1878: A Historical Penthouse

Residing within the main historical school building from 1876, Apartment 1878 is a three-bedroom penthouse that merges contemporary design with the original character of the school. Its interior features a striking brick feature wall, a spacious utility room, and an open-plan living area that bathes in natural light. This unique space is priced at a fixed £475,000 and is being marketed by Ballantynes.

The Art House: A Detached Delight

Within the school’s grounds stands The Art House, a separate three-bedroom detached home. This charming abode flaunts an open-plan living area with views of the garden, a ground-floor bedroom complete with a dressing area, and its own outdoor garden. A unique ‘void’ feature above the living room adds a touch of architectural intrigue. The Art House carries a price tag of £425,000 and is also being marketed by Ballantynes.

A New Lease of Life for Hill Primary School

The renovation led by John Burke has breathed new life into the former school, crafting two penthouses, six duplexes, and two houses, including one in the former music building. This transformation not only preserves the historical essence of the school but also introduces a new chapter of luxury living in Blairgowrie, Scotland.