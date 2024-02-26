Historic Georgian Gem: The Old Rectory Hits the Market for £2 Million

Imagine a place where the charm of the Georgian era seamlessly blends with the comforts of modern living, nestled in the quaint village of Tuddenham near Bury St Edmunds. This is not a figment of the imagination but a reality presented by The Old Rectory, a country home that has recently been listed for sale with a guide price of £2 million. This property is not just a residence; it's a slice of history, offering 5,520 sq ft of living space over two floors plus a cellar, and featuring seven bedrooms.

A Home with a Story

Extended in the 1990s, The Old Rectory retains many period features that narrate tales of its storied past. Deep sash windows and shutters, high ceilings, and open fireplaces evoke a sense of timelessness, while an elegant principal staircase stands as a testament to the home's grandeur. The kitchen, recently updated, marries this historical charm with the necessity of modern amenities, including an electric Aga that promises warmth and culinary delight. The narrative of this home extends beyond its walls, with the property's gardens covering 2.97 acres. A rose garden, a variety of trees, and an oil-fired outdoor pool invite residents and guests alike to commune with nature and luxuriate in the serenity of the surrounding landscape.

Luxury and Versatility

Accompanying the main residence is Rectory Cottage, a two-bedroom cottage within the grounds that offers additional living space or the potential for income as a holiday let. This feature adds a layer of versatility to the property, showcasing its potential not just as a family home but also as an investment opportunity. The inclusion of a pool and a tennis court further elevates the luxurious appeal of The Old Rectory, providing amenities that cater to both relaxation and recreation.

Life in Tuddenham

The village of Tuddenham, where The Old Rectory is situated, offers a glimpse into the idyllic rural life while still providing essential local amenities such as a shop, garden center, and pub. Its proximity to Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket means that while residents can enjoy the tranquility of village life, they are never too far from the hustle and bustle of larger towns. The Old Rectory thus stands as a bridge between the past and the present, promising a lifestyle that is both serene and connected.

In a world that often feels overwhelmingly fast-paced and disconnected, The Old Rectory emerges as a beacon of history, luxury, and community. Its walls, gardens, and amenities offer more than just a living space; they provide a sanctuary, a place to build a life that honors the past while embracing the future. As this Georgian gem enters the market, it invites us to ponder the value of heritage, the beauty of nature, and the meaning of home.