Historic First: Augustana Acrobatics and Tumbling Ranked 13th in NCATA Preseason Poll

In a historic breakthrough for Augustana Acrobatics and Tumbling, the team has made its first mark in the National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association (NCATA) Preseason Coaches' Poll, securing the 13th position. This achievement, a remarkable one for the team, comes on the heels of a successful inaugural season in 2023 where the Vikings posted a commendable 5-2 record.

First-time Ranking and Upcoming Challenges

The ranking, which is based on the accumulation of 107 points, signals a promising future for the team as they prepare to face off against two nationally ranked opponents in the 2024 season. The Vikings are set to compete against the number one-ranked Baylor and the 11th-positioned Mary-Hardin Baylor. This will be a test of their mettle and an opportunity to further elevate their standing on the national stage.

Anticipation Builds for Match-up with Baylor

Expected to attract significant attention is the Vikings' match-up against Baylor, currently holding the coveted top spot in the ranking. This highly anticipated encounter will take place in Sioux Falls on March 23. The outcome of this match could have substantial implications for the Vikings' future position in the rankings and their overall standing in the sport.

Continued Guidance from Head Coach

Under the leadership of Head Coach Kaelyn Cowan, who successfully steered the team through their first season, the Vikings will continue their journey in acrobatics and tumbling. With her guidance, the team will look to build on their initial success and enhance their performance in the upcoming competitions.

In conclusion, the first-time ranking of Augustana Acrobatics and Tumbling in the NCATA Preseason Coaches' Poll is a significant milestone for the team. It sets the stage for an exciting 2024 season, characterised by challenging match-ups and the possibility of further advancement in the rankings.