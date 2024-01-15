Historic East Greenwich Pub, Hardy’s Free House, to be Transformed into Aparthotel

In East Greenwich, plans for the transformation of a historic pub, Hardy’s Free House, into a modern aparthotel are currently under review by the Greenwich Council. The proposal outlines a significant renovation that includes the addition of an extra storey to accommodate 10 aparthotel rooms and a revamp of the existing vacant bedrooms.

A New Vision for Hardy’s Free House

The submitted plans highlight a comprehensive vision for Hardy’s Free House. The development includes a rear extension and a total redesign of the pub’s architecture. The new design will feature two separate entrances, one dedicated to the pub and the other serving the aparthotel, aiming to make the structure more inviting and functional.

Community Concerns and Council’s Response

Despite the innovative proposal, there have been 28 objections from local residents. The concerns primarily revolve around potential noise from the new development and its impact on the area’s character. However, council officers have expressed confidence that the development can proactively manage noise without significantly affecting the amenities of nearby properties in terms of daylight, privacy, or views.

Blending History and Modernity

The design of the new addition is thoughtfully crafted to reflect the local architectural style and history. It includes a rainbow red zinc clad and arched motifs, adding a modern touch while respecting the building’s heritage. The proposed plans are set to be discussed at a Greenwich Council planning committee meeting on January 16.