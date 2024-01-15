en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Historic East Greenwich Pub, Hardy’s Free House, to be Transformed into Aparthotel

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
Historic East Greenwich Pub, Hardy’s Free House, to be Transformed into Aparthotel

In East Greenwich, plans for the transformation of a historic pub, Hardy’s Free House, into a modern aparthotel are currently under review by the Greenwich Council. The proposal outlines a significant renovation that includes the addition of an extra storey to accommodate 10 aparthotel rooms and a revamp of the existing vacant bedrooms.

A New Vision for Hardy’s Free House

The submitted plans highlight a comprehensive vision for Hardy’s Free House. The development includes a rear extension and a total redesign of the pub’s architecture. The new design will feature two separate entrances, one dedicated to the pub and the other serving the aparthotel, aiming to make the structure more inviting and functional.

Community Concerns and Council’s Response

Despite the innovative proposal, there have been 28 objections from local residents. The concerns primarily revolve around potential noise from the new development and its impact on the area’s character. However, council officers have expressed confidence that the development can proactively manage noise without significantly affecting the amenities of nearby properties in terms of daylight, privacy, or views.

Blending History and Modernity

The design of the new addition is thoughtfully crafted to reflect the local architectural style and history. It includes a rainbow red zinc clad and arched motifs, adding a modern touch while respecting the building’s heritage. The proposed plans are set to be discussed at a Greenwich Council planning committee meeting on January 16.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
2 mins ago
Woman and Children Suffer Due to Housing Association Neglect: A Call for Accountability
In a testament to the persistent neglect by housing associations, a woman from Erith, known as Mary, and her children have been grappling with severe housing issues. For a staggering eight years, Mary’s home on Birling Road has been afflicted by a faulty soil pipe, responsible for the transportation of wastewater from the toilet. The
Woman and Children Suffer Due to Housing Association Neglect: A Call for Accountability
Ukraine Seeks Davos Support Against Russian Invasion; ECB Anticipates Interest Rate Cuts
32 mins ago
Ukraine Seeks Davos Support Against Russian Invasion; ECB Anticipates Interest Rate Cuts
Zelenskiy to Meet JPMorgan CEO at Davos Amid Ukraine's Plea for Financial Aid
36 mins ago
Zelenskiy to Meet JPMorgan CEO at Davos Amid Ukraine's Plea for Financial Aid
Narcissistic Breakups: Navigating the Storm with Gillian Coote
3 mins ago
Narcissistic Breakups: Navigating the Storm with Gillian Coote
Housing Minister Confirms Contractor Termination Amid Quality Concerns
3 mins ago
Housing Minister Confirms Contractor Termination Amid Quality Concerns
Presight AI and Hitachi Digital Services Collaborate on Smart City and Cognitive City Technologies
23 mins ago
Presight AI and Hitachi Digital Services Collaborate on Smart City and Cognitive City Technologies
Latest Headlines
World News
Harsh Jain's Meteoric Rise in Entrepreneurship and a Luxurious Life Near Antilia
2 mins
Harsh Jain's Meteoric Rise in Entrepreneurship and a Luxurious Life Near Antilia
Ipswich Town Overcomes Adversity to Secure Victory: A Tale of Resilience and Triumph
2 mins
Ipswich Town Overcomes Adversity to Secure Victory: A Tale of Resilience and Triumph
UAH Chargers Off the Court: Making a Difference with Sleep in Heavenly Peace
2 mins
UAH Chargers Off the Court: Making a Difference with Sleep in Heavenly Peace
FC Bayern Munich Seals Partnership with Crypto Trading Platform Bitpanda
2 mins
FC Bayern Munich Seals Partnership with Crypto Trading Platform Bitpanda
Guyana Defence Force Women's Football Team Reigns Supreme in 1st Division League
2 mins
Guyana Defence Force Women's Football Team Reigns Supreme in 1st Division League
Opposition Leader Norton Reshuffles Shadow Cabinet Ahead of 2024 National Budget Reading
2 mins
Opposition Leader Norton Reshuffles Shadow Cabinet Ahead of 2024 National Budget Reading
Graham Richardson Defends PM Albanese's Overseas Trips Amidst Criticism
3 mins
Graham Richardson Defends PM Albanese's Overseas Trips Amidst Criticism
Thrilling Victories in RDC Republic Football Cup: A Weekend of Intense Soccer
3 mins
Thrilling Victories in RDC Republic Football Cup: A Weekend of Intense Soccer
Iowa Brown and Black Forum Cancelled for Lack of Republican Participation
3 mins
Iowa Brown and Black Forum Cancelled for Lack of Republican Participation
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
40 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app