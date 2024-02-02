Historic Danville Property Sold for $2.805M as Local Real Estate Market Heats Up

A property located in the 300 block of Del Amigo Road, Danville, recently changed hands for a hefty sum of $2,805,000, marking another noteworthy addition to the city's burgeoning real estate portfolio. The deal was sealed on January 17, 2024, with the price per square foot landing at an impressive $875.

A Glimpse into the Property

Built in 1968, the single-family residence sprawls over a generous 3,205 square feet of interior space. The two-story structure boasts a well-thought layout that comprises five bedrooms and three bathrooms, ensuring ample living space for a large family or for those who value roominess. The house comes fitted with a fireplace for cozy winter nights, forced air heating for those chilly days, and central air conditioning to keep the summer heat at bay. The attached two-car garage not only provides ample parking space but also caters to storage needs.

A Backyard Oasis

One of the house's significant attractions is its backyard pool, promising endless hours of fun, relaxation, and outdoor enjoyment. This feature adds a touch of luxury and offers a perfect respite from the summer heat.

Real Estate Trends in Danville

The sale of this property is a part of a series of recent real estate transactions in Danville, suggesting a potentially active housing market in the area. This could be an indicator of a thriving local economy and a testament to the town's desirability as a residential location. The escalating property values reflect the growing demand for homes in the region, hinting at a robust real estate market that prospective homeowners and investors might want to keep an eye on.