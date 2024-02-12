Historic Crown Heights Townhouse, Once Embroiled in Eviction Controversy, Now an Affordable Housing Gem

In a remarkable turn of events, the historic townhouse at 1214 Dean Street in Crown Heights, once entangled in an eviction controversy, is now being offered as part of the city's affordable housing lottery. The sale, priced at $678,000, includes a rental unit to help offset the mortgage.

A Turbulent Past

The landmarked property, previously owned by Gennaro Brooks-Church and Loretta Gendville, faced legal action in 2020 for allegedly violating eviction laws and operating illegal short-term rentals. The ensuing eviction, during the height of the pandemic, sparked tensions between tenants and the owners, casting a shadow over the property's future.

A New Dawn

Following a settlement with the New York State attorney general in 2022, the embattled landlords were compelled to pay restitution and relinquish the property. The city's Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) acquired the townhouse, subsequently selling it to the nonprofit preservation group, Neighborhood Restore, for a mere $1.

A Beacon of Affordable Housing

After months of diligent renovation, the once-controversial townhouse is now poised to welcome a new owner. The prospective homebuyer, however, must meet specific criteria, including being a first-time buyer, meeting minimum household income requirements, and using the house as their primary residence.

The stabilized one-bedroom basement unit adds another layer of affordability, available for rent through the city's housing lottery system. Interested applicants have until March 20 to apply.

As the city continues to grapple with housing affordability, the transformation of 1214 Dean Street serves as a testament to the power of preservation, collaboration, and the pursuit of accessible housing for all.

The story of this Crown Heights townhouse is a microcosm of the broader housing narrative in New York City - a tale of conflict, resolution, and ultimately, hope.

