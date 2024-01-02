en English
BNN Newsroom

Historic Abdication: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Steps Down After 52-Year Reign

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:25 am EST
Historic Abdication: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Steps Down After 52-Year Reign

In a historic announcement that marked the end of an era, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, the longest-reigning living monarch in Europe, declared her intent to abdicate the throne on January 14, during her New Year’s speech. This decision, coming on the 52nd anniversary of her own ascension following her father’s death, was prompted by the queen’s recent back surgery and subsequent contemplation of the future of the Danish monarchy.

Legacy of the Reigning Monarch

Queen Margrethe’s reign, which has stretched over half a century, has been defined by her popularity and direct engagement with the Danish people and territories, such as Greenland and the Faeroe Islands. Despite the largely ceremonial nature of her role, the queen’s extensive education and understanding of legislation have been applauded. Affectionately known as Daisy, the queen’s diverse talents and service to the nation have earned her an approval rating of over 80 percent.

Smooth Transition of Power

Crown Prince Frederik, Margrethe’s son and heir apparent since birth, will ascend the throne, continuing the lineage of Europe’s oldest ruling monarchy. Having regularly performed official duties in his mother’s absence, Frederik is well-prepared for his forthcoming role. Australian-born Crown Princess Mary, Frederik’s wife, will become queen consort. The royal succession is met with confidence in the new regent and royal couple’s readiness to shoulder the responsibility.

Reflections on the Queen’s Abdication

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed gratitude for Queen Margrethe’s lifelong dedication, noting her significant role in shaping the Danish national identity. The Danish populace is processing the shock of her announcement with a mixture of sadness and support for the incoming king and queen. This momentous decision marks a significant point in Danish history, as the last monarch to abdicate was in 1146. Queen Margrethe’s abdication is anticipated to bring about a new era for Danish royalty, ushering in a time of change and progression.

BNN Newsroom
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

