Historic 1920s Home in Lindley Park, Greensboro for Sale Under Appraisal Value

A step back in time, the 1920s Lindley Park home in Greensboro, North Carolina, is currently on the market. The property, valued significantly higher, is being offered for $60,000 less than its certified appraisal. This vintage estate, suffused with history, offers more than just a residence—it presents a unique versatility to function as a spacious single-family abode or a duplex, thanks to a separate side entrance.

Versatility and Comfort: The Heart of the Home

The main level of the house welcomes you with a spacious front porch, leading into a generous living area. The living room, a remodeled kitchen replete with modern amenities, a full dining room, a primary bedroom, and two full bathrooms complete the ground floor. The house's versatility is highlighted by the upstairs space, featuring three additional bedrooms, another kitchen, a dining area, and an additional full bathroom.

Amenities and Extras: The Soul of the Property

This historic property also includes a large screened porch on the side, perfect for evening relaxation, and a detached workshop. The workshop offers ample space for hobbies or storage, adding another layer to the property's versatility. With its blend of classic charm and modern conveniences, this Lindley Park home is a testament to both past grandeur and present-day comfort.

Location: The Pulse of the City

Located less than a mile from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG), this property is perfectly situated to offer convenient access to the university and the broader city amenities. Being in the heart of Greensboro's Lindley Park area, it is truly a gem that combines the tranquility of suburban living with the vibrancy of city life.

In summary, this 1920s Lindley Park home is not just a property for sale; it's a slice of history offering a unique blend of versatility, comfort, and location. It's a chance to own a piece of Greensboro's past while carving out a future in a home that's as flexible as it is charming.