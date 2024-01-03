en English
BNN Newsroom

Himachal CM Launches Twin Portals Aimed at Enhancing Governance Efficiency

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:01 am EST
Himachal CM Launches Twin Portals Aimed at Enhancing Governance Efficiency

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has inaugurated two game-changing digital portals, the Report Management Portal (RMP) and the Meeting Management Portal (MMP), designed to enhance governmental operations. These portals, the brainchild of the Department of Digital Technology and Governance (DDTG), aim to revolutionize the way communication, decision-making, and data management are conducted within the government.

Transformative Digital Portals

The RMP is designed to simplify the process of submitting and tracking reports through various government levels. It offers tools like real-time data access, one-click messaging, and automated reminders. On the other hand, the MMP seeks to improve transparency, accountability, and efficiency in governmental procedures by collecting reliable data in a standardized format. It provides a centralized system for managing meeting notices and records, and tracking and following up on decisions made.

Advancing Modern Governance

The Chief Minister emphasized that these digital platforms address critical challenges in governmental communication and data handling, marking a significant leap forward in modern governance. The commitment to integrating modern technology into government services was reaffirmed, with the goal of achieving superior results for citizens.

Officials in Attendance

Key officials including Principal Advisor (IT and Innovations) Gokul Butail, Secretary (DDTG) Dr. Abhishek Jain, Director (DDTG) Mukesh Repaswal, and Director Information and Public Relations Rajeev Kumar were present during the launch, symbolizing their support and endorsement for these transformative initiatives.

BNN Newsroom
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

